Hulk Hogan's Real American Beer Slams into Arkansas

The Natural State Welcomes America's Most Crushable Light Beer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Real American Beer , co-founded by WWE legend Hulk Hogan, is now officially available across Arkansas, adding another key state to the brand's rapid expansion throughout the U.S. In just five months, Real American Beer has rocketed to become one of the fastest-growing light beers in the country, already making its way into the top 10 best-selling 12-packs in its category.

Made with 100% North American ingredients, Real American Beer delivers a premium American-style light lager at just 4.2% ABV, 110 calories, and 4g of carbs. Its golden color and balanced hop flavor create a clean, crushable experience that's easy to drink but hard to forget.

"Arkansas is a place that knows the meaning of community, family, and true American grit," said Hulk Hogan. "Real American Beer is here to celebrate that spirit. This is the light beer you grab when you're with your people, enjoying the things that make life great. I couldn't be prouder to bring this legendary light beer to the Natural State."

Real American Beer is now available at Arkansas retailers, including AAFES, Circle K, Edwards Food Giant, Harps Food Store, Hogs & Heifers Sports Bar, Macadoodles, Piggly Wiggly, Tin Roof, Twin Peaks Restaurant, White Oak Station and more. Distribution is supported by a strong network of Arkansas distributors, led by Glazer's Beer (Premier Midwest Beer & Beverage).

"We are very pleased to partner with Hulk Hogan and Real American Beer in Arkansas," said Dave Tims, VP of Sales & Operations at Glazer's Beer & Beverage. "A key part of our business is developing influential brands, and who could be more influential than Hulk Hogan? We can't wait to bring this great tasting beer to consumers in Arkansas!"

To celebrate the launch, Hulk Hogan will be touring Arkansas from November 14-16, visiting local spots and spending time with fans. The tour will culminate on Saturday, November 16, with Hulk Hogan joining the Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Texas Longhorns football game—a legendary moment to kick off Real American Beer's entry into Arkansas.

An extensive and growing lineup of Real American Beer merchandise and apparel is also now available for purchase globally from its online store. For more information on Real American Beer, including the full list of launch events and where to buy, visit therealamerican.com and follow @therealamericanbeer on social media.

About Real American Beer:

Co-founded by the legendary Hulk Hogan, Real American Beer is on a mission to bring people together, one beer at a time. With only 110 calories and 4g of carbs, it offers a crisp, clean, and undeniably crushable experience. Quickly rising as America's new favorite light beer, Real American Beer is easy to drink but hard to forget. Join the movement at therealamerican.com and follow us @therealamericanbeer.

