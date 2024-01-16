Hult International Business School Partners with Regent Education to Streamline Processes and Improve Student Support

Regent Award Suite with Salesforce integration improves and automates financial aid processes to save time and better support students

FREDERICK, Md., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Regent Education, a leader in SaaS-based financial aid and scholarship management solutions, announced today that Hult International Business School is live with Regent Award Suite, including Regent Award for Salesforce. The new solution enables Hult to deliver better, more efficient financial aid processes that meet the needs of students and staff.

Hult International Business School is a global business school with unique financial aid processes. Previously, the school relied on manual processes and third-party services to process and disburse financial aid, but team members were looking for a solution that would allow them to spend less time on processes and more time supporting student needs. That's where Regent Education comes in.

"Regent Education has been a game-changer for both our staff and for our students," said Casey Sullivan, Director of Financial Aid at Hult International Business School. "Not only is the system intuitive and easy-to-use for staff, it also gives students clear visibility into where they are in the financial aid process."

With compliance as a top priority for Hult, Regent Education has enabled the school to automate and standardize processes that were previously handled manually, saving staff time and helping them remain compliant, even as regulations change. Automation within Regent Education has also increased efficiency, freeing up financial aid staff to provide a higher, more personalized level of service to their students.

Hult also implemented Regent Award for Salesforce, which enables integration with Salesforce for Education, the school's student information system (SIS). Integrating Salesforce with Regent Award provides Hult's enrollment advisors with better visibility into where a student is in the process and if the student is missing information.

"Financial aid staff and enrollment advisors have a more holistic view of the student with Regent Award for Salesforce, as well as a more efficient way to communicate and collaborate," said Sullivan. "It's making everyone's life easier and more efficient."

"Congratulations to Hult International Business School on its successful go-live of our Regent Education solutions," said Jim Hermens, CEO, Regent Education. "It's exciting to witness the ways Hult is improving its financial aid processes, increasing collaboration between financial aid and enrollment management, and better meeting student needs. We look forward to continuing our partnership for years to come."

About Hult International Business School

Hult is the business school for those made to do. We believe that theory is good, but practice is better. Hult's mission is to create a better future for all by inspiring and challenging our community to make an impact that matters. Educational programs include undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctorate level. Hult is triple-accredited and top-ranked by leading publications, including the Financial Times, the Economist, Forbes, and Bloomberg Businessweek. Learn more at www.hult.edu .

About Regent Education

For over 10 years, Regent Education has enabled colleges and universities to simplify and automate the management of the most complex financial aid scenarios, maximize institutional scholarship dollars, eliminate enrollment barriers, and exceed enrollment goals. Backed by a group of forward-thinking EdTech investors, Regent Education focuses solely on financial aid, putting its 400 years of collective higher education experience to work, delivering a holistic suite of SIS-agnostic, cloud-based solutions designed to meet an institution's scholarship and financial aid needs across all enrollment and educational models. Learn more at www.regenteducation.com .

