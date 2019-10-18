HUM Nutrition Launches Mighty Night™, the first skin cell renewal supplement specifically formulated to optimize beauty sleep from within.

Mighty Night uses clean, clinically proven ingredients in effective dosages that work while you sleep resulting in a fresh complexion each morning. The proprietary formula boosts overnight renewal by supporting skin cell turnover, scavenging free radicals, promoting optimal sleep and improving skin texture.

During sleep, the body produces more collagen and melatonin both known to reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Levels of the stress hormone cortisol fall during sleep, which helps skin to repair daytime damage. And, the human growth hormone, responsible for accelerating skin's repair and cell regeneration, is released during sleep.

Mighty Night ingredients include Ubiquinol, the most absorbable form of CoQ10 which protects the skin cell's membrane and supports overall renewal; Ceramides to lock in moisture and boost elasticity; Ferulic Acid proven to scavenge free radicals; and, a clinically studied combination of Valerian Root, Hops and Passion Flower that helps to promote optimal sleep.

"Sleep is when your skin repairs itself, grows new cells and fortifies against moisture loss and free radical damage. Valerian Root and Hops are two herbs I recommend for better sleep quality, which is critical for overnight recovery," says Dr. Breus PHD, aka The Sleep Doctor.

Dermatologist Dr. Julie Russak of the Russak Dermatology Clinic in New York says: "Ferulic acid and ceramides offer skin benefits while you sleep by improving the protective barrier of skin and strengthening it. When our skin barrier is at its optimal state, we appear healthier. HUM's Mighty Night is a responsibly sourced, multi-beneficial supplement I trust and recommend to my patients."

Mighty Night is available at www.humnutrition.com and www.sephora.com beginning October 18th. It retails for $40 for a 30-day supply (60 capsules) and is vegan, vegetarian, Non-GMO, gluten-free and sustainably sourced.

Take 2 at bedtime and expect results in 4 to 6 weeks.

Here's to a peaceful beauty rest, Sleeping Beauty.

About HUM Nutrition

HUM Nutrition, the leading beauty supplement company, revolutionized an entire industry by successfully merging beauty and wellness. By completing the beauty routine from within, HUM initiated a movement that has inspired over half a million people to lead healthier lifestyles and retailers to create a new category. HUM has reinvented every touch point of the vitamin experience starting with a proprietary online quiz that pairs consumers with curated product recommendations and a personal Registered Dietitian. HUM's innovative range addresses ultra-specific beauty concerns. Every formulation is rooted in clinical research, and ingredients are carefully sourced and triple tested by independent labs for quality and purity. HUM's appealing brand resonates like no other with today's consumers and its distinct color-coded packaging and friendly tone has successfully removed the often-intimidating barrier to vitamins and supplements. For more information, visit HumNutrition.com and follow @HumNutrition.

SOURCE HUM Nutrition

