HUMAIN and Accenture Accelerate AI Adoption at Scale Across Public and Private Sectors in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HUMAIN, a PIF company delivering full-stack artificial intelligence capabilities globally, and Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today announced a collaboration whereby Accenture will be a strategic reinvention & AI partner in Saudi Arabia, helping HUMAIN scale its AI capabilities across the Kingdom. This strategic collaboration aims to accelerate the adoption of AI across government entities and enterprises, moving from early-stage experimentation and pilot programs to operational, production-grade AI systems.

Accenture will help Humain scale its AI capabilities across the Kingdom (PRNewsfoto/HUMAIN)

The collaboration brings together HUMAIN's locally operated, full AI stack including next-generation data centers, high-performance infrastructure and cloud platforms, advanced AI models, and applied AI solutions, with Accenture's global capability to design, build, and run AI-driven transformation. Together, the two organizations will enable institutions across the Kingdom to embed AI into core operations securely, responsibly, and in line with regulatory requirements.

At a time when many organizations are still piloting AI, HUMAIN and Accenture will focus on operationalizing AI at scale while turning ambition into execution and measurable value.

Combining Capability with Global Execution

Together, HUMAIN and Accenture will design AI solutions that will be deployed and operated across the entire value chain: from data and model governance to enterprise integration, workforce adoption, and ongoing operations.

Tareq Amin, CEO of HUMAIN, said: "Leadership in AI will be defined by the ability to operationalize the full stack, from infrastructure and compute to models and applications. HUMAIN has built that foundation. Together with Accenture, we will be enabling AI deployment at scale within critical systems, supporting organizations in moving beyond experimentation and building lasting economic and operational impact."

Omar Boulos, CEO of Accenture Middle East and Africa, said: "AI is at the heart of reinvention for organizations and economies alike. By combining HUMAIN's platform with Accenture's reinvention capabilities supported by our forward-deployed and reinvention engineers and deep industry and functional domain experts, we are enabling clients to move from pilots to enterprise-wide transformation, delivering real and sustained value."

An Integrated Approach to AI at Scale

The strategic collaboration will focus on five areas to enable end-to-end AI transformation:

1) AI Reinvention Services: Reimagining core business processes and operating models with AI from strategy through execution.

2) Enterprise AI Architecture: Building scalable AI platforms and agent-based systems embedded into HUMAIN's suite of products and enterprise workflows.

3) Workforce Transformation: Driving large-scale AI adoption through upskilling and organizational change.

4) Ecosystem Activation: Mobilizing leading technology partners to deliver integrated, multi-party solutions.

5) Digital Trust: Strengthening cybersecurity, governance, and compliance aligned with national standards.

From Pilots to Adoptions at Scale

Unlike traditional advisory-led models, the HUMAIN–Accenture collaboration is designed to deliver end-to-end execution by combining infrastructure, platforms, and operational delivery to unlock value from AI at scale. The collaboration will provide organizations with a flexible, production-ready model for adopting AI, aligned with existing technological environments and long-term transformation priorities.

About HUMAIN

HUMAIN, a PIF company, is a global artificial intelligence company delivering full-stack AI capabilities across four core areas: next-generation data centers; hyper-performance infrastructure and cloud platforms; advanced AI models, including some of the world's most advanced Arabic large language models developed in the Arab world; and transformative AI solutions that combine deep sector insight with real-world execution.

HUMAIN's end-to-end model serves both public and private sector organizations, unlocking value across industries, driving digital transformation, and strengthening capabilities through human–AI collaboration. With a growing portfolio of sector-specific AI products and a core mission focused on intellectual property development and global talent leadership, HUMAIN is engineered for international competitiveness and technological excellence.

HUMAIN Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. HUMAIN undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading solutions and services company that helps the world's leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed across the enterprise, bringing together the talent of our approximately 786,000 people, our proprietary assets and platforms, and deep ecosystem relationships. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. Through our Reinvention Services we bring together our capabilities across strategy, consulting, technology, operations, Song and Industry X with our deep industry expertise to create and deliver solutions and services for our clients. Our purpose is to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity, and we measure our success by the 360° value we create for all our stakeholders. Visit us at accenture.com.

Accenture Forward-Looking Statement:

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "likely," "anticipates," "aspires," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "positioned," "outlook," "goal," "target" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance nor promises that goals or targets will be met, and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation, that the collaboration might not achieve its anticipated benefits and risks and uncertainties related to the development and use of AI, including advanced AI, could harm our business, damage our reputation or give rise to legal or regulatory action, as well as the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the "Risk Factors" heading in Accenture plc's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this news release speak only as of the date they were made, and Accenture undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this news release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in Accenture's expectations.

Media Inquiries:

For further details about HUMAIN, please visit humain.com

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SOURCE HUMAIN