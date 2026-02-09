Human Longevity, Inc. Welcomes Nobel Laureate Michael Levitt to Scientific Advisory Board

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Longevity, Inc. (HLI), the global leader in precision health and longevity medicine, today announced that renowned computational biologist and Nobel Prize–winning scientist Professor Michael Levitt has joined the company's Scientific Advisory Board.

This appointment further reinforces Human Longevity's commitment to advancing scientific innovation and improving lives through its personalized early screening initiatives offered via HLI's Executive Health Program and 100+ Longevity Programs.

"We are truly honored to welcome Professor Levitt to our Scientific Advisory Board," said Wei-Wu He, Executive Chairman of Human Longevity. "His profound expertise in computational structural biology—recognized with the 2013 Nobel Prize in Chemistry—will be an invaluable contribution to our efforts to develop advanced diagnostic disease-risk algorithms, including for early-stage cancers, by leveraging Human Longevity's extensive longitudinal datasets spanning genomics, advanced imaging, and biomarkers".

"Human Longevity's integrative, AI-driven approach—combining whole-genome sequencing, imaging, biomarker analysis, and molecular screening—has already enabled a more comprehensive and personalized disease-risk profile beyond traditional age-based guidelines," He added. "This work will be further strengthened by Professor Levitt's vast experience and innovative thinking in computational biology."

Professor Levitt's distinguished career includes numerous honors, among them the Anniversary Prize of the Federation of European Biochemical Societies (1986) and the 2013 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. He is a member of several prestigious institutions, including the U.S. National Academy of Sciences, the American Academy of Arts & Sciences, and the Royal Society.

"I am excited to join the remarkable team at Human Longevity in its mission to deliver transformative disease-risk prediction algorithms," said Professor Michael Levitt. "I look forward to contributing in an advisory capacity to research in computational biology and machine-learning methodologies alongside Human Longevity to better understand personalized risk profiles for major diseases that impact longevity and healthspan."

About Human Longevity, Inc.

Founded in 2013, Human Longevity, Inc. is a biotechnology company at the forefront of integrating genomics, artificial intelligence, and multimodal diagnostics to extend human healthspan. Through its flagship Executive Health Program and 100+ Longevity Programs, HLI delivers comprehensive, data-driven evaluations designed to identify and help prevent disease long before symptoms arise. Human Longevity is committed to extending healthy lifespan through proactive diagnostics and personalized preventive care, empowering individuals to stay ahead of disease.

