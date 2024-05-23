Humana Group and Google Cloud Collaborate to Improve IT Security in Care

Humana chooses Google Workspace across the Nordic region

STOCKHOLM, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Humana Group, one of the Nordic region's largest care companies, and Google Cloud today announced they are joining forces to increase IT security in the healthcare space, improving control over data management and simplifying collaboration for Humana employees in its Nordic organization.

To help improve collaboration across documents, create more secure data management, and provide easy access to key systems from anywhere, Humana will transition to Google Workspace . Google Workspace provides one-click access to collaboration tools such as Gmail, Google Calendar, Docs, Drive, Chat, Meet, and more, and is relied on by more than three billion users and more than 10 million customers. Tools like Drive and Docs will make it easy for staff to safely share and edit files in real time, and Gmail will provide a more secure and reliable email service for the care provider.

Humana chooses Google Workspace across the Nordic region to improve IT Security in Care Post this

"IT security and resilience are of the utmost importance to us. Our employees handle sensitive data, and because they often do not work with computers, it must be easy for them to do the most secure and right thing. Google Workspace is secure and intuitive, and our choice was easy knowing that Google and Gmail haven't had the major security issues that plagued other email providers in recent years," says Adam Nerell, CIO, Humana.

Management, back office, and care workers will all move to use Google Cloud's platforms and tools. Each care unit, such as elderly care units and treatment homes for the young and adults, will have access to Google Workspace. In addition, employees can design their own routines and rules, and collaborate in a simple and efficient way.

Moving to Google Workspace also supports Humana's commitment to putting people at the heart of its digital transformation, leveraging technology to support employees better. Another advantage is that many of the older computers will be given new life by being refurbished and equipped with Chrome, adding an additional layer of security.

"We are pleased that Humana has chosen Google Workspace for its secure collaboration needs. Through our work together, we can contribute to making healthcare across the Nordics more secure and efficient," says Eva Fors, Managing Director, Google Cloud, Nordic Region. "With the help of Google Cloud's technology, all Humana employees will be able to connect and collaborate, bringing the organisation closer together and giving time back to employees so they can focus on patients."

"We already see our employees asking questions, and together we are putting a lot of effort into facilitating the onboarding – supporting change and adoption to ensure the best possible transition and experience for our colleagues. We've already received great feedback across our pilot programme," says Nerell.

The roll-out is taking place throughout April and May in Sweden, Norway, and Finland.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

About Humana

Humana is a leading Nordic care company providing services within individual and family care, personal assistance, elderly care and special service housing in accordance with LSS. Humana has 22,000 employees in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark providing care for approximately 10,000 individuals and working to achieve the vision "Everyone is entitled to a good life". In 2023, Humana's net revenue was SEK 9,638m. Humana is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and the company's headquarters are located in Stockholm. Read more about Humana on: https://www.humanagroup.com/

