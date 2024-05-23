Telefónica and Google Cloud Extend Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Digital Transformation, Drive Innovation, and Bring Leading Cloud Offering to Market

Agreement expands the scope of alliance between both companies to accelerate Telefónica's cloud adoption and AI-powered innovation, and strengthen collaboration around Telefonica's network evolution strategy

Extension of the partnership reinforces Telefónica Tech as a digital transformation leader and one of the most relevant partners of Google Cloud in Spain , having achieved five Google Cloud specializations and Managed Service Provider status

Telefónica will leverage Google Cloud's technology, especially in data and Gen AI, to explore new innovation projects for its customers

MADRID, Spain and SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Telefónica and Google Cloud today announced the renewal and extension of their partnership to bring best-in-class cloud offerings to the market and to help businesses accelerate their digital transformations. The agreement includes the expansion of Google Cloud services offered by Telefónica Tech for the B2B market, cloud adoption by Telefónica for its own business, and the strengthening of collaboration in key areas of innovation, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI).

Telefónica is using Google Cloud internally to advance in its own digital transformation, leveraging Google Cloud's technologies in areas such as IT through its "Go to Cloud" program. Telefónica has accelerated the transformation of its own operations systems, improving application deployment time and optimizing infrastructure. The strategic collaboration agreement between Telefónica and Google Cloud has demonstrated great value for both companies over the last several years, which has encouraged Telefónica to extend for three additional years — and to explore collaboration on areas such as the use of AI and data services, the use of Google Cloud's solutions to host network functions under a telco cloud approach, and the improvement of Telefónica's network operation via automation.

Telefónica Tech, the digital transformation arm of the company, continues to evolve its capabilities by achieving five specializations in Google Cloud: Workspace for Enterprise, Infrastructure, Application Development, Data Analytics, and Cloud Migration. Additionally, Telefónica Tech has attained Google Cloud's Managed Service Provider status, solidifying its position as a proven expert in helping customers accelerate growth, enhance productivity, and innovate with Google Cloud technology.

"This extension of the partnership reinforces Google Cloud as a key partner for Telefónica in the coming years. Many of our new services and processes will be based on the innovation, agility, scalability and flexibility that Google Cloud provides to us," said Enrique Blanco, Telefónica Global CTIO.

"Telefónica's ambition and commitment to innovation is inspiring. Our renewed and expanded partnership is a testament to the shared vision and trust we've built together. We are incredibly excited about the potential of this collaboration to drive innovation, accelerate digital transformation, and create lasting value for Telefónica and its customers," said Tara Brady, President of Google Cloud EMEA.

Telefónica is building next-generation digital products and services, with Google Cloud technologies as strategic enablers. Telefónica will explore a set of innovation projects with Google Cloud on previously agreed areas, which include AI, Gen AI, MLOps, accelerated computing infrastructure for AI, Web3, blockchain, quantum, and edge computing.

Google Cloud is also working closely with Wayra , Telefonica's corporate venture capital, to provide startups with technology to help them innovate their product development processes, optimize costs, and support their market expansions.

About Telefónica

Telefónica is one the largest telecommunications service providers in the world. The company offers fixed and mobile connectivity as well as a wide range of digital services for residential and business customers. With more than 388 million customers, Telefónica operates in Europe and Latin America.

Telefónica is a 100% listed company and its shares are traded on the Spanish Stock Market and on those in New York and Lima.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

