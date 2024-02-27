Humane and SK Telecom Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize AI Experience in South Korea

News provided by

Humane Inc.

27 Feb, 2024, 03:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Humane Inc and South Korea's biggest mobile telecommunication company SK Telecom (SKT) today announced a Telco partnership for the Humane Ai Pin, the world's first stand-alone Ai device and proprietary Ai-driven OS, CosmOS.

This partnership, as part of a strategic investment opportunity, will see SKT become the exclusive telecom provider for Ai Pin in South Korea, combining Humane's groundbreaking AI technology with SKT's expertise in advanced mobile networks, IoT, Cloud, AI, and 5G technologies. Alongside Ai Pin, both companies will explore licensing Humane's CosmOS, creating an entirely new operating model between carriers and OEMs.

This partnership signifies a leap forward in the realm of Ai innovation, with South Korea as a leader in the global AI revolution. With Ai Pin's breakthrough form factor and CosmOS platform, Humane and SKT aim to transform AI for consumers, focusing on expanding market reach, fostering an ecosystem for third-party services, and developing new user experiences enabled by AI. Both companies will collaborate on new subscription offerings and create new revenue opportunities for an app-less OS and ecosystem, including experiences on SKT's A.dot platform. This shared vision leverages SKT's extensive network subscriber base and Humane's innovations in Ai to create an entirely new device category and OS offering for the Korean market.

This ground-breaking partnership between Humane and SK Telecom represents a commitment to not only advancing technology, but also to enhancing the way South Korean consumers will interact with AI in their daily lives.

Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno, co-founders of Humane: "We are so excited to be partnering with SKT to bring Ai Pin and CosmOS to one of the world's most advanced mobile device markets. We share a mutual vision for the future of AI and we cannot wait to work together to bring this to consumers around the world."

Jaeshin Lee, Head of AI Growth Strategy at SKT: "As an AI company, SKT is continuously pushing the boundaries to make personalized AI as convenient and easy to use for our customers, and we are excited to continue our work with Humane towards this shared ambition."

About Humane:
Founded by Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno in 2019, Humane is creating the technologies and platforms for the intelligence age. Their first product, the Humane Ai Pin, enables the consumer to take the power of AI with them everywhere. Partners include Microsoft, OpenAI, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and T-Mobile in their mission to deliver the next era of personal mobile computing, which will be one driven by AI. For more information, please visit: hu.ma.ne

Humane press contact: [email protected] 

About SK Telecom:
SK Telecom has been leading the growth of the mobile industry since 1984. Now, it is taking customer experience to new heights by extending beyond connectivity. By placing AI at the core of its business, SK Telecom is rapidly transforming into an AI company with a strong global presence. It is focusing on driving innovations in areas of AI Infrastructure, AI Transformation (AIX) and AI Service to deliver greater value for industry, society, and life.

For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit our LinkedIn page www.linkedin.com/company/sk-telecom.

SOURCE Humane Inc.

Also from this source

Humane Ai Pin Now Available for Purchase

Humane Ai Pin Now Available for Purchase

Ai Pin, Humane's inaugural wearable device and software platform for the AI era, is now available to order in the US. Ai Pin redefines how we...
Humane lance l'Ai Pin, le début d'une nouvelle ère pour les appareils d'IA personnelle

Humane lance l'Ai Pin, le début d'une nouvelle ère pour les appareils d'IA personnelle

Humane Inc a dévoilé aujourd'hui l'Ai Pin : le premier appareil portable et plateforme logicielle conçu pour exploiter toute la puissance de...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Carriers and Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.