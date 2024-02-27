Humane and SK Telecom Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize AI Experience in South Korea

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Humane Inc and South Korea's biggest mobile telecommunication company SK Telecom (SKT) today announced a Telco partnership for the Humane Ai Pin, the world's first stand-alone Ai device and proprietary Ai-driven OS, CosmOS.

This partnership, as part of a strategic investment opportunity, will see SKT become the exclusive telecom provider for Ai Pin in South Korea, combining Humane's groundbreaking AI technology with SKT's expertise in advanced mobile networks, IoT, Cloud, AI, and 5G technologies. Alongside Ai Pin, both companies will explore licensing Humane's CosmOS, creating an entirely new operating model between carriers and OEMs.

This partnership signifies a leap forward in the realm of Ai innovation, with South Korea as a leader in the global AI revolution. With Ai Pin's breakthrough form factor and CosmOS platform, Humane and SKT aim to transform AI for consumers, focusing on expanding market reach, fostering an ecosystem for third-party services, and developing new user experiences enabled by AI. Both companies will collaborate on new subscription offerings and create new revenue opportunities for an app-less OS and ecosystem, including experiences on SKT's A.dot platform. This shared vision leverages SKT's extensive network subscriber base and Humane's innovations in Ai to create an entirely new device category and OS offering for the Korean market.

This ground-breaking partnership between Humane and SK Telecom represents a commitment to not only advancing technology, but also to enhancing the way South Korean consumers will interact with AI in their daily lives.

Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno, co-founders of Humane: "We are so excited to be partnering with SKT to bring Ai Pin and CosmOS to one of the world's most advanced mobile device markets. We share a mutual vision for the future of AI and we cannot wait to work together to bring this to consumers around the world."

Jaeshin Lee, Head of AI Growth Strategy at SKT: "As an AI company, SKT is continuously pushing the boundaries to make personalized AI as convenient and easy to use for our customers, and we are excited to continue our work with Humane towards this shared ambition."

About Humane:

Founded by Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno in 2019, Humane is creating the technologies and platforms for the intelligence age. Their first product, the Humane Ai Pin, enables the consumer to take the power of AI with them everywhere. Partners include Microsoft, OpenAI, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and T-Mobile in their mission to deliver the next era of personal mobile computing, which will be one driven by AI. For more information, please visit: hu.ma.ne

About SK Telecom:

SK Telecom has been leading the growth of the mobile industry since 1984. Now, it is taking customer experience to new heights by extending beyond connectivity. By placing AI at the core of its business, SK Telecom is rapidly transforming into an AI company with a strong global presence. It is focusing on driving innovations in areas of AI Infrastructure, AI Transformation (AIX) and AI Service to deliver greater value for industry, society, and life.

