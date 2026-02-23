Humane Colorado and San Francisco SPCA Choose RKD as Fundraising Agency

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Humane Colorado and San Francisco SPCA have selected RKD Group as their new fundraising agency of record, continuing RKD's long-standing commitment to supporting animal care organizations and helping members of their communities across the nation.

"The missions of Humane Colorado and San Francisco SPCA center on lifting up their communities," said Kevin Jones, CEO of RKD Group. "We are thrilled to help extend the impact of these organizations, as they continue to make a difference for a more humane, just and compassionate world."

San Francisco SPCA | Humane Colorado | RKD Group

With a deep understanding of regional organizations and causes, RKD Group will strategize and design each nonprofit's growth in donor engagement, digital advancements and net revenue.

"This partnership is an investment in the future of our mission," said Cathy Sanders, Chief Philanthropy Officer of Humane Colorado. "By deepening relationships with our supporters and welcoming new donors into our community, we're building a stronger, more sustainable foundation to expand lifesaving impact for animals across Colorado and beyond."

Through these partnerships, RKD Group will combine advanced data science, digital innovation and omnichannel expertise to create audience-first fundraising campaigns for these worthy organizations. The emphasis will be on personalization, navigating emergencies and connecting with donors.

"We're thrilled to partner with RKD to explore innovative fundraising and outreach strategies that will drive our growth and help us make an even greater impact for animals in need," said Jenni Cheers, Director of Annual Fund at San Francisco SPCA.

RKD Group helps hundreds of nonprofit organizations optimize their fundraising programs and drive sustainable revenue growth. By combining data-driven insights, strategic innovation and creative storytelling, RKD empowers nonprofits to build deep donor relationships and amplify their missions.

About RKD Group

RKD Group is a growth-obsessed, digital-forward, direct response solutions provider for hundreds of nonprofits in the U.S. and Canada. With more than 500 team members, RKD Group delivers innovative strategies, creative leadership and data-driven solutions to accelerate revenue growth and build lasting donor relationships. For more information, visit www.rkdgroup.com.

About Humane Colorado

Formerly the Dumb Friends League and based in Colorado, Humane Colorado is an animal welfare organization working with its compassionate community to end pet homelessness and animal suffering. Led by care, collaboration, leadership, integrity, education, advocacy and excellence, its team's dedication to animals helps build a more humane Colorado each year. For more information, visit humanecolorado.org.

About San Francisco SPCA

Since 1868, the San Francisco SPCA has been helping animals by transforming how pet guardians and their furry friends access lifesaving care. Through its world-class veterinary hospital, adoption center and community medicine programs, the organization shows what it means when compassion meets action. Its team's strategic plan builds on its groundbreaking work and strives to positively impact the lives of eight million animals by 2030. For more information, visit sfspca.org.

