Humboldt Sawmill and Allweather Wood Expand International Sales Opportunities

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective August 11, 2021, Aspen Pacific Industries is the exclusive International Sales Agent for Humboldt Sawmill and Allweather Wood.

Humboldt Sawmill, located in northern California, owns and operates three sawmills and 440,000 acres of redwood and Douglas-fir timberland. Allweather Wood is the leading manufacturer of preservative treated lumber in the western United States with annual production of over 500 million board feet.

Aspen Pacific Industries is a leading Canadian manufacturer and global exporter of softwood and hardwood lumber, based in Vancouver, BC. Aspen Pacific will market a wide-range of premium redwood, Douglas-fir, and preservative treated lumber products into Europe and Pan-Pacific markets such as Vietnam, China, India, Southeast Asia, Japan, Taiwan, French-Polynesia, and Guam.

About the Mendocino Family of Companies

The Mendocino Family of Companies include Allweather Wood, Humboldt Redwood Company, Humboldt Sawmill Company, Mendocino Forest Products, Mendocino Redwood Company.

In aggregate Mendocino Companies owns 440,000 acres of Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC® C013133) certificated timberland, constitutes the largest waterborne wood treater in the Western USA, and is the largest producer of redwood lumber in the world. Humboldt Sawmill produces large timbers and custom cuts in redwood and Douglas-fir for "program" business. Additionally, Mendocino Companies owns and operates a 25-megaWatt biomass Cogen plant and largest wood pellet plant in California.

For more information, please visit www.MendoCo.com.

SOURCE Humboldt Sawmill Company, LLC

Related Links

http://www.MendoCo.com

