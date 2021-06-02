Humboldt Sawmill Featured on Designing Spaces

The segment highlights the many ways in which Humboldt Sawmill redwood lumber and timbers may be used in home improvement projects including for arbors, pergolas, shade structures, and driveway entryways to name a few. In addition, the segment features commercial uses of Humboldt Sawmill redwood , particularly when it comes to upgraded outdoor seating and dining amenities. Long-lasting durability and one-of-a-kind beauty are two of the many reasons redwood is a top choice when it comes to selecting solid-sawn lumber and timbers for these types of projects.

One commercial venue that has successfully incorporated redwood is Sonoma Raceway. Located in the heart of Sonoma Valley wine country, Sonoma Raceway is Northern California's premier destination for motorsports events. Featuring a world-class 12-turn, 2.52-mile road course, and a packed annual race schedule, the facility is in use nearly 365 days of the year.

One thing Sonoma Raceway lacks? Trees and shade. Extensive use of Humboldt Sawmill redwood timbers for pergolas and shade structures helps provide shade and provides guests with beautiful spaces to enjoy the track. The Real. Strong. Humboldt Redwood Deck above the Turn 2 Terrace seating area serves as a premium ticketing option for the annual Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race.

"Sonoma Raceway is so happy to have the partnership with Humboldt Sawmill for an area like this. Our ability to take the redwood material that's so native to Northern California and incorporate it into our raceway was something we thought was going to be a great benefit for our fans," states Jill Gregory, Executive VP and General Manager at Sonoma Raceway.

Visit GetRedwood.com to start generating ideas for your own upgraded outdoor living spaces featuring Humboldt Sawmill redwood lumber and timbers.

About the Mendocino Family of Companies

The Mendocino Family of Companies include Allweather Wood, Humboldt Redwood Company, Humboldt Sawmill Company, Mendocino Forest Products, Mendocino Redwood Company.

In aggregate Mendocino Companies owns 440,000 acres of Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC® C013133) certificated timberland, constitutes the largest waterborne wood treater in the Western USA, and is the largest producer of redwood lumber in the world. Humboldt Sawmill produces large timbers and custom cuts in redwood and Douglas-fir for "program" business. Additionally, Mendocino Companies owns and operates a 25-megaWatt biomass Cogen plant and largest wood pellet plant in California.

For more information, please visit www.MendoCo.com.

SOURCE Humboldt Sawmill Company, LLC

Related Links

http://www.MendoCo.com

