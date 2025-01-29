Humidity Sensor Market worth $4.64 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global humidity sensor market is expected to be valued at USD 3.44 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.64 billion by 2030; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Advances in printed humidity sensors open up new applications in flexible and wearable electronics; High demand for calibrated, high-accuracy humidity sensors with 12C interface for cost-effective, reliable applications; Increasing focus is on compact digital humidity sensors in order to boost efficiency and streamline device design.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=222120714

Browse in-depth TOC on "Humidity Sensor Market"

224 – Tables

66 – Figures

248 – Pages

Humidity Sensor Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 3.44 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 4.64 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% Market Size Available for 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Measurement Technique, End-User Industry and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Complex standardization across different industrial sectors Key Market Opportunities Advancements in printed humidity sensors enable innovative applications in flexible and wearable electronics Key Market Drivers Increasing focus on compact digital humidity sensors to enhance efficiency and simplify device design

Capacitive type humidity sensor to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

Capacitive humidity sensors have found many applications in many industries due to their high precision and long-time stability. Sensors are built based on a substrate material, mainly ceramic, glass, or silicon, which lies between two electrodes made of metals to create a capacitor. The substrate material, depending on the relative humidity of the environment in which it is placed, will absorb or release water vapor and undergo changes in dielectric properties, which then alters the capacitance of the sensor, whose values are measured for relative humidity. Because the sensors can accurately measure humidity readings from 0% to 100% RH (Relative Humidity), they find application in systems that need absolute control over their environment. This includes pharmaceutical industries, food processing, HVAC applications, and environmental monitoring. All these sectors are dependent on such sensor output for quality of products, processes, and regulations. Further, their long-term stability is much less probable to require recalibration frequently; therefore, these units optimize efficiency. Their strong build makes them perform very well even in harsh environments, such as high temperature and varying humidity conditions. Capacitive sensors will become the core for advanced environmental sensing technologies due to the continuous rising demand for the accurate and reliable measurement of humidity.

By measurement technique, absolute segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR of humidity sensor market during the forecast period.

The absolute humidity measurement techniques have become all the more important in industrial process monitoring due to their ability to give precise water vapor content independent of temperature variations. It computes the actual mass of water vapor in any given air volume, usually in grams per cubic meter. It represents a more direct measure of moisture content compared to relative humidity. Absolute humidity measurements are very useful in industrial applications, especially in processes where accurate water vapor concentration needs to be maintained for optimal production. Such applications include the pharmaceutical, food processing, and chemical production industries. The method uses highly sensitive sensors that often merge temperature and pressure measurements with moisture measurements to obtain accurate absolute moisture content readings. These systems often employ chilled mirror hygrometers or other specialized polymer-based sensors to detect minute variations in moisture. Absolute humidity monitoring prevents product quality issues, optimizes drying processes to reduce energy consumption, and allows for greater control of chemical reactions where water vapor content is important. Some measurements have been merged into automated industrial control loops used in manufacturing batch processes to ensure product lots are manufactured on time and environment conditions are correctly maintained with automatic real-time compensation.

Industrial process control end-use application of humidity sensor market to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

Humidity sensors are employed to measure the level of moisture in a vast array of applications including HVAC, cleanrooms, food processing, pharmaceuticals, and chemical manufacturing. Precise humidity control ensures safety and quality standards while preventing equipment corrosion and product spoilage. Increasing automation and industry 4.0 technologies further spur the demand for advanced sensors such as humidity sensors for real-time monitoring and analytics. Investments in industrial infrastructure, along with integration of IoT-enabled sensors, promote their use in process control applications.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=222120714

Asia Pacific will account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Several interrelated factors are projected to drive Asia's humidity sensor industry to a high CAGR. Industrialization in countries like China, India, and Japan significantly increases the requirement for humidity sensors in manufacturing industries like consumer electronics, automotive, and pharmaceuticals. Semifabrication facilities and the electronics manufacturing plant, which requires sensitive environmental control, have accelerated sensor adoption. In addition, it is expected to create a significantly high demand from the region focused on automation, smart manufacturing efforts, and increasingly investing in technologies such as the Internet of Things and Industry 4.0. Awareness relating to air and environmental quality continues to increase more in densely inhabited urban areas to implement the HVAC system by integrating humidity sensors. This region has been helped by government regulations requiring industrial environment monitoring and smart city projects.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the humidity sensor companies are Amphenol Advanced Sensors (Subsidiary of Amphenol Corporation) (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Setra Systems (US), Sensirion AG (Switzerland), TE Connectivity (Ireland), Siemens (Germany), Teracom (Sweden), Bosch Sensortec GmbH (Subsidiary of Robert Bosch GmbH) (US), Schneider Electric (France), and Renesas Electronics Corporation. (Japan) among others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=222120714

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Smart Sensors Market by Type (Temperature & Humidity Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Motion & Occupancy Sensor), Technology (CMOS, MEMS), Component (Microcontrollers, Amplifiers, Transceivers), End-User Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2029

Industrial Sensors Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Growth Analysis Report by Sensor Type (Level Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Gas Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Position Sensor, and Humidity & Moisture Sensor), Type (Contact & non-contact sensors), End-User Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2029

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/humidity-sensor-companies.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/humidity-sensor.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets