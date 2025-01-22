Hunch Mobility Selects Electra's Ultra Short Hybrid-Electric Aircraft For On-Demand Regional Air Travel Across India

Electra's EL9 is ideally suited for India's evolving mobility needs, enabling direct air transport to underserved areas. Post this

The partnership combines the unique capabilities of Electra's 9-passenger EL9 aircraft, which can take off and land in under 150 feet, with Hunch Mobility's (offering services under the brand BLADE India) advanced software platform, accessible aircraft operator network, and key infrastructure within major urban centers to provide seamless, direct-to-destination air connectivity where it doesn't exist today. The EL9's in-flight battery recharging and ultra-quiet operation from spaces as compact as soccer fields, parking lots, or helicopter pads make it ideally suited for India's evolving mobility needs, enabling seamless, direct-to-destination air transport to underserved areas beyond large airports -- including small regional airports and novel Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) infrastructure.

"We are excited to partner with Hunch Mobility to bring our EL9 aircraft to the Indian market," said Marc Ausman, Vice President, Sales and Support at Electra. "This partnership combines Electra's innovative aircraft technology with Hunch Mobility's operational expertise and market presence to deliver cleaner, quieter, and faster transportation options that address India's pressing mobility challenges."

Amit Dutta, Managing Director, Hunch Mobility, added, "Our partnership with Electra represents a significant step forward in our mission to reduce travel friction and offer cost-effective air transportation alternatives. The EL9 aircraft will enable us to expand our services and provide a seamless transition to electric air mobility for our customers." He further added, "We are happy and proud to announce this partnership at the CII Urban Air Mobility Expo 2025, a landmark event playing a pivotal role in advancing India's leadership in urban air mobility. This platform brings together manufacturers, facilitators, and operators to foster collaboration and innovation, shaping a future-ready air mobility ecosystem."

Under the terms of the MoU, Electra and Hunch Mobility will collaboratively explore route networks that take full advantage of the EL9's short takeoff and landing capabilities, targeting highly congested ground routes. Hunch Mobility will contribute operational insights to optimize the EL9's performance, maintenance, and passenger experience. The partnership also includes joint marketing initiatives and coordinated advocacy for policies supporting research, development, and infrastructure for Advanced Air Mobility.

About Electra

Electra.aero, Inc. (Electra) is a next-gen aerospace company pioneering Direct Aviation, the next level of connectivity bringing air travel closer to where we live, work, and play. The company is building clean tech, hybrid-electric Ultra Short airplanes that fly people and cargo seamlessly without airports, emissions, or noise. Electra's Ultra Short technology delivers 2.5x the payload and 10x longer range with 70% lower operating costs than helicopters and eVTOLs with far less certification risk. Electra's team includes some of the most respected and successful entrepreneurs and engineers in novel aircraft design, with over 40 prior aircraft successfully developed and/or certified. Lockheed Martin Ventures, Honeywell, and Safran are among Electra's strategic investors along with the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), Statkraft Ventures, and other private investors. Electra's contracted customers include NASA, the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Army, and the U.S. Navy, along with over 2,200 aircraft under Letters of Intent from 50+ commercial customers, including both airlines and helicopter operators.

Hunch Mobility

Hunch Mobility is a leading urban air mobility (UAM) platform revolutionizing transportation in India through advanced solutions like short-haul air mobility and private charter services. Focused on reducing travel time and enhancing connectivity, Hunch Mobility provides efficient options for businesses and individuals. Through strategic partnerships and a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and efficiency, Hunch Mobility is shaping the future of urban transportation.

