Hundreds of Breast Cancer Survivors to be Celebrated at the Karmanos Cancer Institute and Detroit Tigers' 12th Annual Pink Out the Park

Comerica Park turns pink to raise breast cancer awareness, celebrate survivors and remember the legacy of breast cancer warriors

DETROIT, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute, in partnership with the Detroit Tigers and McLaren Health Care, the official health care system of the Tigers, continues the tradition of "Pink Out the Park" during the Saturday, June 8 game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Comerica Park. This special event has raised awareness for breast health for the past 12 years, celebrating survivors and honoring the legacies of those who have fought courageously. Breast cancer survivors will take part in a special pre-game ceremony on the field, with the first pitch scheduled for 4:10 p.m.

"Pink Out the Park is an electric experience for breast cancer survivors, their friends and families and baseball fans in general," said Michael Simon, M.D., MPH, medical oncologist and co-leader of the Breast Cancer Multidisciplinary Team (MDT) at Karmanos. "The women and men that we celebrate at this game truly deserve the honor and we are so grateful that they trust Karmanos to care for them in their journey. It's also a great time for Karmanos to join families who are celebrating their legacy warriors who have touched their lives and ours as health care specialists. We salute the Tigers for continuing this mission with us to stress the importance of breast cancer screening to catch the disease early when it's most treatable."

Comerica Park gates will open at 2:30 p.m. Right when fans walk in, they'll see the concourse decorated in a wave of pink and hear the music of a live band playing classic hits in the Big Cat Court. Karmanos will have information about breast cancer screenings, opportunities to donate to breast cancer research and "I wear pink for" recognition cards for fans to fill in a name to honor a breast cancer survivor or those they may have lost to the disease.

The first 15,000 fans through the gates will receive a "Pink Out the Park" Tigers jersey with "Strike Out Breast Cancer" in cursive letters on the collar. The jersey is available in sizes for the whole family. Fans who purchase the special "Pink Out the Park" ticket package will receive Tigers game tickets on June 8, a "Pink Out the Park" Getaway Bag (available for pickup at the Group Sales Kiosk at Section 332 on game day) and a $5 donation to Karmanos. Visit tigers.com/pink to purchase tickets.

"Cancer doesn't discriminate, but neither does our resolve," said Tiffany Harrington, director of partnership activation for the Tigers. "As we join forces with McLaren Health Care and Karmanos, we're not just playing a game, we're making strides in the fight against breast cancer. Together, we honor survivors, support fighters and champion research. Let's pink out the park and paint a future without breast cancer."

On the concourse, fans can engage in several activities. There will be a large "I wear pink for" recognition card displayed on the Comerica Landing where fans can insert a name. This festive setting will also feature a DJ and a neon "Pink Out the Park" sign as a backdrop for photos. On the main concourse near Section 116, fans may take photos at the Karmanos photo frame.

During pre-game on-field ceremonies, fans will witness recognition of the Karmanos Starting 9, highlighting members of the Karmanos Breast Cancer MDT and others involved in treatment of breast cancer in the cancer center's statewide network.

Features also include the breast cancer survivor parade on the field, a ceremonial first pitch by a breast cancer survivor, delivery of the game ball, "Ring That Bell" celebrating survivors who have finished their cancer treatment, in-game shoutouts of survivors and in-game awareness promotions and entertainment. Breast cancer survivors from throughout Michigan attending "Pink Out the Park" may join the breast cancer survivor parade by signing up here. Parade logistical information will be communicated via email closer to June 8.

During the fourth inning, Tigers fans can raise their "Pink Out the Park" cheer cards honoring breast cancer survivors and legacy warriors with a tribute and moment of reflection. Tigers and Brewers players will also participate in the impactful annual recognition.

Additional opportunities to donate to breast cancer research will be available during "Pink Out the Park." Fans can use a QR code displayed on the Tigers videoboard and on the Karmanos tables on the main concourse to donate online. A portion of 50/50 raffle sales will also be donated to Karmanos. Fans may also donate to breast cancer research by visiting karmanos.org/pinkoutdonation.

About Breast Cancer

Aside from skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer for American women, according to the American Cancer Society (ACS). In the United States, women have a one-in-eight chance of developing the disease. In 2024, ACS estimates there will be 310,720 new cases of invasive breast cancer. That number has increased from the 2023 estimate, which was 297,790.

At Karmanos, the Breast Cancer MDT includes surgical oncologists, medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, radiologists, pathologists, plastic surgeons, pharmacists, specialized nurse practitioners, dietitians, social workers, genetic counselors and patient navigators. The team focuses entirely on treating breast cancer and shares its collective expertise to create a customized treatment plan for each patient.

In the fight against cancer, early detection is an important weapon since cancer is most treatable in its early stages. Many forms of cancer do not display symptoms at onset, so screening tests help monitor for warning signs. Karmanos recommends an annual screening mammogram for all women of average risk beginning at age 40. Women with one or more risk factors should talk with their family doctor or a Karmanos expert about when to start screening for breast cancer.

Part of McLaren Health Care, the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute offers many screening resources for women at the Women's Wellness Clinic in Detroit, the Karmanos Cancer Institute at the Lawrence and Idell Weisberg Cancer Center in Farmington Hills and McLaren locations near 12 additional sites across the Karmanos Cancer Network. Types of screening available throughout the health system include 3D mammography, breast ultrasound and breast MRI. Karmanos' high-risk breast assessment given to women in Detroit and Farmington Hills allows specialists to understand a patient's risk for developing additional cancers, such as lung, ovarian and colon.

Patient referrals are not needed to receive a screening mammography at Karmanos or McLaren locations. To request a mammogram appointment or learn more, visit karmanos.org/cancerscreening or call 1-800-KARMANOS.

About the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute

Karmanos Cancer Institute is a leader in transformative cancer care, research and education through courage, commitment and compassion. The Karmanos vision is a world free of cancer. As part of McLaren Health Care, Karmanos is the largest provider of cancer care and research in Michigan. For more than 75 years, the administrative and research headquarters, along with the premier specialty cancer hospital, have been located in downtown Detroit. With 17 network sites, Karmanos delivers world-renowned care and access to clinical trials throughout Michigan and northern Ohio. The National Cancer Institute recognizes Karmanos as one of the best cancer centers in the nation with a comprehensive cancer center designation. Its academic partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine provides the framework for cancer research and education – defining new standards of care and improving survivorship. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit karmanos.org. Follow Karmanos on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About McLaren Health Care

McLaren Health Care, headquartered in Grand Blanc, Michigan, is a $6.6 billion, fully integrated health care delivery system committed to quality, evidence-based patient care and cost efficiency. The McLaren system includes 13 hospitals in Michigan, ambulatory surgery centers, imaging centers, a 640-member employed primary and specialty care physician network, commercial and Medicaid HMOs covering more than 732,838 lives in Michigan and Indiana, home health, infusion and hospice providers, pharmacy services, a clinical laboratory network and a wholly owned medical malpractice insurance company. McLaren operates Michigan's largest network of cancer centers and providers, anchored by the Karmanos Cancer Institute, a National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers. McLaren has 28,000 full-, part-time and contracted employees and more than 113,000 network providers throughout Michigan, Indiana and Ohio. Learn more at mclaren.org.

