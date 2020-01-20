Hundreds of Families to Explore Education Options at Austin School Choice Fair

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As National School Choice Week kicks off, join parents, educators, and students in exploring all types of education options at a large school fair on Saturday, Jan. 25. The Austin School Fair is free, open to the public, and brings together more than 40 schools from across Central Texas—all under one roof.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., families will enjoy a one-of-a-kind opportunity to explore school options for the upcoming academic year, including public schools, private schools, homeschool co-ops, fine arts schools, wilderness schools, STEM schools, Montessori schools, international schools, and more. The fair will also feature kid-friendly activities and games, free giveaways, music, photo booth, face painting, and refreshments.

The fair will take place at the Bullock Texas State History Museum's Austin Room, located at 1800 Congress Ave. The first 100 attendees will receive free admittance to the Bob Bullock Museum, as well as free parking.

The Austin School Fair is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"We are so excited to bring together dozens of schools from the Central Texas region to showcase the diverse array of education options available," said Randan Steinhauser, senior advisor to National School Choice Week. "Whether families are interested in finding a new school or learning more about other education services available in the area, this school fair is a great way to empower parents with the tools and resources to make great decisions for their kids."

To see a complete list of participating schools and register for the free event, visit www.AustinSchoolFair.com.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/texas.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

www.schoolchoiceweek.com

