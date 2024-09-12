HUNDREDS OF NYC STREET CART VENDORS SWITCH THEIR ICONIC PRETZELS FOR KING'S HAWAIIAN SOFT PRETZEL BITES, THE BRAND'S FIRST-EVER SNACK

Some things are just better together – like the sweet and salty flavor combination of King's Hawaiian Pretzel Bites. New York City and pretzels are another better together duo, making the Big Apple a natural place to celebrate the product with the help of another New York icon, Eli Manning. The legendary quarterback, brand spokesperson and snack aficionado is "manning" a custom King's Hawaiian Pretzel Cart and giving out free samples at Flatiron Plaza in the NYC Flatiron District this morning.

"I know a thing or two about snacking, and there's no doubt King's Hawaiian's Soft Pretzel Bites are my new favorite snack for any occasion, especially game day," said Manning. "I'm very excited to share them today with a city that has shared so much with me."

Beyond the brand's Manhattan street carts takeover, there's also a King's Hawaiian Snack House fans can visit at Flatiron Plaza (the intersection of Broadway, 5th Avenue and East 23rd Street in New York City) from 1:15 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. today, September 12. Those who stop by can expect a unique experience with complimentary Pretzel Bites samples, King's Hawaiian merch and fun photo opportunities.

"Growing up in New York City, I appreciate the joy that comes along with the city's iconic street cart pretzels," said Raouf Moussa, Chief Marketing Officer at King's Hawaiian. "It only made sense to celebrate the nationwide launch of King's Hawaiian's irresistible Soft Pretzel Bites with Eli and the hardworking street vendors of New York City, bringing everyone together and spreading aloha."

The brand is partnering with the Street Vendor Project to conduct the island-wide pretzel takeover and support the street vendor community in NYC. SVP is a membership-driven non-profit organization that champions the rights of street vendors as small businesses to earn a living and contribute to the culture and life of New York City. Through direct legal representation, small business training, organizing support, leadership development and strategic legislative advocacy, SVP builds power and community among vendors.

Foodies and football fans alike across America can get in on the action by entering a sweepstakes for the chance to level up their tailgate party with the ultimate catered spread from King's Hawaiian, including use of Eli's custom King's Hawaiian Pretzel Cart, to have Pretzel Bites served to your guests. Visit KHPretzelBitesSweeps.com to learn more and enter.*

King's Hawaiian Soft Pretzel Bites offer the perfect mix of sweet and salty, making them simply irresistible. They can be eaten right out of the container or dipped in your favorite sauce. Perfect for entertaining or on-the-go, kids, young adults and people of all ages will love coming together to enjoy King's Hawaiian Pretzel Bites. For more information and details on where to purchase, visit www.kingshawaiian.com .

Founded more than 70 years ago in Hilo, Hawaii, by Robert R. Taira, KING'S HAWAIIAN is a family-owned business that has been dedicated to providing Hawaii-inspired foods made with original recipes and Aloha Spirit for three generations. KING'S HAWAIIAN makes the #1 branded roll in the United States, along with other irresistible products that inspire joyous food experiences people can't resist being a part of, including slider buns, hamburger buns, sandwich bread and more. The soft and fluffy texture and perfect touch of sweetness of KING'S HAWAIIAN bread add even more fun and excitement to occasions big and small, including everyday meals and snacking, bringing loved ones together. For more information, visit the company's website at www.KingsHawaiian.com , or find KING'S HAWAIIAN on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

