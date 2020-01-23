Hundreds to Attend Showcase of Schools at State House for School Choice Week

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Students, teachers, and parents will bring their support of school choice to the capitol on Thursday, Jan. 30 through a showcase of schools. A wide group of schools will highlight the wonderful things happening inside and outside the classrooms of schools in Rhode Island. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Students will perform at the event, as well as take tours of the State Capitol.

The Rhode Island State House is located at 82 Smith St.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"Hope is the Rhode Island state motto and hope is what a child has when wishing for the best educational opportunity," said Matt Fitzgerald, board member of Rhode Island Families for School Choice. "Hope, however, is not an action plan to change the old model of education by zip code."

This event is organized by Rhode Island Families for School Choice, a coalition of families that support expanded school choice in the Ocean State.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/rhode-island.

