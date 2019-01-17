Hundreds to Celebrate Educational Opportunity, National School Choice Week at Capitol

TOPEKA, Kan., Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Students, parents, teachers, school leaders, and other supporters representing a wide variety of education options will gather at the Capitol building in Topeka for a high-energy celebration of opportunity in education and National School Choice Week on Thursday, Jan. 24

Hundreds of people are expected to attend. The event begins when the Kansas House of Representatives adjourns, which will likely be around 11:45 a.m.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2019, which will feature more than 40,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"The voices of kids are being drowned out in Kansas as our leaders only want to talk about education dollars," said James Franko, Vice President and Policy Director at Kansas Policy Institute, an educational and research organization. "We're bringing the voices of individual kids and families to the statehouse to let our leaders know that it isn't dollars signs walking into a classroom each morning but unique children who need choice and opportunity to pursue their dreams."

The event is being planned by a diverse group of schools and organizations, including representatives from Americans for Prosperity, Catholic schools in Wichita and Kansas City, Kansas Policy Institute, Urban Preparatory Academy as well as others.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 20 through 26, 2019, more than 40,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

