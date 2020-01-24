Hundreds to Celebrate School Choice at Western Kentucky Rally

OWENSBORO, Ky., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of Kentucky families will gather for an indoor rally to celebrate the state's K-12 school options on Friday, Jan. 31. The rally will take place at 10:00 am CST at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Owensboro.

The rally is one of the largest events planned in Kentucky during National School Choice Week. The program will include student performances, remarks by parents about the impact of school choice, and perspectives of school leaders. Attendees will be able to take a free self-guided tour through the museum beginning at 11:00 a.m. The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum is located at 311 W 2nd Street.

This event coincides with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"Some Kentucky middle and upper income families in Kentucky are currently utilizing school choice of nonpublic schools but many low income families are hoping for a future where educational choice is attainable for them as well," said Charles Leis, president of EdChoice Kentucky. "Kentucky currently offers very limited options for families who find that the traditional classroom is not working for their child, and we're happy to come together this week to express our need for Scholarship Tax Credits and school choice."

This event is hosted by EdChoice Kentucky, an organization educating the Commonwealth on the benefits of a Scholarship Tax Credit program for students across the state.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/kentucky.

