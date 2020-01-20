Hundreds to Explore Metro Toledo's Education Options at K-8 School Fair

TOLEDO, Ohio, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, Jan. 25, several hundred families and community members in the metro Toledo area will explore their options for the upcoming school year at the Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund's School Choice School Fair.

The free event will bring representatives from more than 38 traditional public, public charter, and private schools under one roof, along with homeschool organizations and scholarship organizations. While families shop for a new school or simply learn about the diverse education options in their community, children can enjoy music, a photo booth, and free snacks.

The School Choice School Fair is free, open to the public, and will take place 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Franciscan Theatre & Conference Center, located at 6832 Convent Blvd. Families can reserve a spot for the event at facebook.com/events/438506556692379/.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"The Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund is excited to host its second annual School Choice School Fair," said Ann Riddle, executive director of the Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund. "Part of our mission states that parents should have an opportunity to choose the best school for their children. The fair provides a family-friendly place to learn about all the different types of schools in our community and the scholarships that are available for them."

The Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund is committed to offering educational choices to low-income families through privately funded scholarships.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/ohio.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

www.schoolchoiceweek.com

