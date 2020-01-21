Hundreds to Join Capitol Rally for School Choice

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Educators, parents, and students, will rally to celebrate all of Wisconsin's K-12 education options at the State Capitol on Tuesday, Jan. 28 from noon to 1 p.m.

Nearly 700 students, teachers and legislators are expected to attend Wisconsin's flagship event for National School Choice Week. Attendees will also enjoy musical and artistic performances from talented students at this fun, energetic celebration. Choral performances from Carter's Christian Academy, Blessed Sacrament School, and Wisconsin Lutheran High School; prose and poetry readings from Granville Lutheran School and Lighthouse Christian School; and cheers and chants from Institute of Technology in Academics and Shining Star Christian Schools will make up the program.

The Wisconsin State Capitol is located at 2 E. Main St.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"2020 will be a historic benchmark for Wisconsin," said Tammy Olivas, outreach director for Hispanics for School Choice. "We are excited to kickstart the 30-year anniversary of the Milwaukee Parental Choice Program at the State Capitol during National School Choice Week."

This event is organized by School Choice Wisconsin, Hispanics for School Choice, No Better Friend Corp., Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty, Wisconsin Federation for Children and Americans for Prosperity.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/wisconsin.

