HundredX, Inc. Announces New Crowd-Sourced Growth Outlook Score ("HundredX GO Score™") to Better Predict Future Business Performance versus CSAT and NPS®

Collaborating with Goldman Sachs to Incorporate Customer Insights across Equity Research and Investment Banking Units

DALLAS, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HundredX, Inc., a unique customer insights and strategy development firm, today announced the launch of the HundredX GO Score™, a predictive growth metric available on thousands of brands across 80+ industries. The score for each brand provides an independent and unfiltered early read into shifts in customer purchasing behavior, sales growth, and relative market performance. The HundredX GO Score is updated monthly based on evolving customer feedback to assess future business momentum in real-time.

The formulation of the HundredX GO Score resulted from one of the largest multi-year studies of its kind, which analyzed over 13 million pieces of unaided customer feedback on businesses representing the majority of the US economy. Rob Pace, HundredX founder & CEO, explained, "While we intuitively know there is a tie between customer outcomes and financial outlook, until now there has been limited progress connecting those dots in an actionable way. The HundredX GO Score provides that clearer linkage, which is critical given the accelerating change in business."

Jim Covello, Partner and Head of Global Equity Research at Goldman Sachs, commented, "We are excited to have already begun integrating HundredX customer-sourced insights into our investment research products to better serve and advise our clients." Goldman Sachs Investment Bankers will leverage HundredX to help clients gain insights on market dynamics and opportunities.

Charles "Chuck" Schwab, discount brokerage pioneer and early HundredX investor, added, "Most of the big misses in business result from failing to walk in your customers' shoes and competitive blind spots. For CEOs, Boards of Directors, and investors to now have a high-quality and independent customer-driven metric that connects to future results is a significant strategic development for corporate America."

Important takeaways from the multi-year study that led to the development of the HundredX GO Score included:

Changes in customers' future purchasing intent proved to be a superior lead indicator of sales growth trends versus CSAT or NPS® based metrics.

When a material change occurred within the HundredX data for a given business, it was an important signal of sales and stock price performance 2-3 quarters into the future.

The HundredX GO Score is Powered by an Ethically Sourced Dataset:

The HundredX GO Score will be available on-demand to executives, investors, and advisors. The score is powered by real-time customer feedback across 10 sectors including automotive & transportation, consumer products, financial services, healthcare, media & entertainment, non-profits, restaurants & food delivery, retail, travel, and technology. The HundredX GO Score enhances an extensive suite of insights products developed by the Company that reveal the strategies to maximize future performance based on listening to actual customers.

To encourage everyday consumers to provide feedback on the brands they use, HundredX has developed a unique and proprietary "data for good" model where it makes a payment to a nonprofit or other cause-based organization for every piece of qualifying feedback received. Unlike traditional surveys, consumers select the brands they have used in the past six months and share whether and why they expect to buy more or less in the future. To date, HundredX has provided over $20 million to more than 1,300 highly diverse organizations through its HundredX Causes™ programs.

About HundredX: HundredX is a mission-based customer insights and strategy development company. HundredX proprietary insights are developed by listening to actual customers and then creating a clearer connection between their feedback and the future financial outlook for businesses. Clients utilize HundredX insights to identify future trends and opportunities, understand customer and competitive dynamics, and reduce blind spots. HundredX has sourced over 13 million pieces of customer feedback on over 3,000 brands through its innovative HundredX Causes programs.

For more information on HundredX please visit HundredX.com.

For more information on the HundredX GO Score please contact [email protected].

HundredX®, HundredX GO Score™, and HundredX Causes™ are trademarks of HundredX, Inc. NPS® is a registered trademark of Bain & Company, Inc., NICE Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld. HundredX is not an investment adviser, and nothing in any HundredX product constitutes professional or investment advice on the part of HundredX.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE HundredX