Hunger Free Colorado Welcomes Theo Shaw, Chief Operating Officer

30 Jun, 2023, 16:11 ET

DENVER, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunger Free Colorado, a nonprofit dedicated to ensuring access to nutritious and affordable food for all Coloradans, has announced Theo Shaw as its new Chief Operating Officer. Shaw, an equitable systems leader, has spent the past decade fostering community relationships and disrupting inequitable systems in education. His previous role was Director of Equity and Community Partnerships in the Jeffco Public School system.

Theo Shaw, Chief Operating Officer
Theo Shaw, Chief Operating Officer

Expressing his commitment to eliminating food resource barriers and eradicating food insecurity, Shaw states, "Access to quality food is a human right that must be guaranteed for everyone in our state and nation. The opportunity to lead boldly in a bold organization has been my passion. It will be my honor to partner and lead alongside a human-centered organization lead with and for the people of Colorado."

Marc Jacobson, CEO of Hunger Free Colorado, believes that Shaw's dedication to combating inequity and promoting community collaboration makes him an ideal addition to the team. "We can't think of a better person to join us in the fight against food insecurity," says Jacobson. The organization aims to build a community-centered food system and address structural racism in institutions and governmental policies to ensure equitable access to nutritious food and culturally relevant food for all Coloradans.

The appointment of Theo Shaw followed an extensive search and recruitment process led by Marc Jacobson and the HFC search committee, in collaboration with Envision Consulting. Envision is a nonprofit consulting firm based in Los Angeles, specializing in executive search, organizational strategy, and leadership transitions. Envision has been recognized as a Top 10 Search Firm that Works for Women of Color by the Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy and a Top 60 Executive Search Firm Serving the Nonprofit Sector by Hunt Scanlon in recent years.

