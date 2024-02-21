inewsource Announces New Executive Director

Extensive Search and Recruitment Process Led by Envision Consulting

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- inewsource, a nonprofit newsroom in San Diego, is pleased to announce the selection of Jamie Johnson as its new Executive Director.

inewsource launched the search for this position in the Fall of 2023, to prioritize long-term sustainability and the benefits of bifurcating the CEO and Founder, Lorie Hearn' role. This restructuring aims to fortify inewsource's future by allowing the CEO to concentrate on key partnerships that will support growth and depth of impact.

Ms. Hearn, CEO of inewsource said, "We're thrilled to welcome Ms. Johnson and are confident that she will bring fresh perspectives and innovative strategies."

Ms. Johnson brings with her a wealth of transformative leadership experience and holds a master's in business administration. She previously served as the Executive Director of the Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce, orchestrating a remarkable revenue increase. As a private consultant, she delivered executive counsel to a diverse portfolio of clients, and as an in-house executive, she developed and directed company-wide and department-specific marketing initiatives. With an impressive track record and extensive experience in business management, Jamie Johnson is poised to lead inewsource with effectiveness and dedication.

Founded as one of the first local nonprofit newsrooms in the nation, inewsource has changed laws and improved lives through its award-winning model of investigative journalism. The organization, its staff and board are committed to upholding the values of truth, transparency, collaboration and community engagement, recognizing a free and credible press as the cornerstone of democracy. This priority is underscored by the launch of a new program called the Documenters. This program recruits, trains and pays citizens to attend public meetings that are no longer covered by mainstream media.

Ms. Johnson said, "I am incredibly honored to join inewsource and support its mission to make a positive change in the lives of San Diego residents through journalism. I look forward to collaborating with the organization's talented staff."

Jamie Johnson was selected as inewsource's next Executive Director after an extensive search and recruitment process led by a volunteer search committee and facilitated by Envision Consulting.

Envision Consulting is a boutique firm that specializes in executive search, organizational strategy, merger exploration, and executive leadership transitions exclusively for nonprofit organizations.

