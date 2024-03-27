Seneca Family of Agencies Announces Chief Financial Officer Extensive Search and Recruitment Process Led by Envision Consulting

Seneca Family of Agencies Announces Appointment of Stacie Scott as Chief Financial Officer

OAKLAND, Calif. , March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seneca Family of Agencies, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to providing innovative and effective solutions for children and families, is delighted to announce the appointment of Stacie Scott as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective March 25th, 2024.

Stacie Scott, Chief Financial Officer

Stacie Scott brings a wealth of experience to her new role, having served in various financial leadership positions including CFO, Vice President of Finance and Planning, Treasurer, and Comptroller. Most recently, Stacie served as the Vice President for Finance and Planning/College Treasurer at Beloit College in Wisconsin, where she spent seven years significantly enhancing the financial and operational performance of the institution.

"We are thrilled to welcome Stacie Scott to our team," said Leticia Galyean, CEO of Seneca Family of Agencies. "Stacie's extensive experience, proven track record of financial stewardship, and commitment to organizational excellence make her the ideal candidate to lead our financial operations. Her unanimous approval by all panelists involved in the selection process speaks volumes about her exceptional qualifications and fit for our organization."

In her new role as CFO, Stacie will oversee Seneca's Accounting, Payroll, Contracts, and Financial Operations teams. Her strategic leadership and innovative approach to financial management will play a crucial role in supporting Seneca's mission and continued growth.

"I am honored to join Seneca Family of Agencies and contribute to its impactful work in supporting children and families," said Stacie Scott. "I am excited to collaborate with the talented teams at Seneca and leverage my expertise to further advance the organization's financial objectives."

Stacie Scott's appointment comes after an extensive recruitment process, during which she distinguished herself as the standout candidate among hundreds of applicants. Her warmth, curiosity, and dedication to professional development were highlighted as key attributes that align closely with Seneca's values and mission.

Envision Consulting is a boutique firm that specializes in executive search, organizational strategy, merger exploration, and executive leadership transitions exclusively for nonprofit organizations. With offices in New York, Denver, and Los Angeles, Envision's commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is integrated throughout its practices, which include a structured hiring process and anti-biased decision making.

