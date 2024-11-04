Hungry Howie's Combines Two Comfort Food Classics with New Chicken and Waffles Pizza

National Pizza Franchise Delivers a Sweet and Savory Addition for a Limited Time

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hungry Howie's, the originator of Flavored Crust® pizza, announced today the debut of its latest offering, the Chicken and Waffles Pizza. This limited time pizza is available starting today through December.

The Chicken and Waffles Pizza features a Maple Sugar Flavored Crust, topped with 100 percent mozzarella cheese, crispy chicken bites, fluffy waffle pieces, real bacon and a drizzle of rich Maple syrup.

"We're excited to introduce our Chicken and Waffles Pizza, an innovative combination of sweet and savory that brings together two favorite comfort foods," said Jeff Rinke, Vice President of Marketing and Product Development. "This pizza features a brand-new Maple Sugar Flavored Crust that perfectly complements its breakfast-inspired toppings. We can't wait for everyone to experience this delicious creation while it's available."

The limited-time offering is available at participating Hungry Howie's locations nationwide. Guests can place orders for the new items online, in the app, or in-store while supplies last.

Hungry Howie's began as a 1,000-square-foot hamburger shop in Taylor, Michigan that has since turned into a successful carry-out and delivery pizza chain. Today, the originators of the Flavored Crust® pizza franchise have expanded to 517 locations in 21 states across the country. Hungry Howie's is a leader in the national pizza segment and specializes in offering free Flavored Crust® options including Butter, Asiago Cheese, Cajun, Butter Cheese, Sesame, Garlic Herb, Ranch, Italian Herb, and Dill Pickle - for a limited time. Additionally, the franchise offers a vast selection of calzone-style oven-baked subs, Howie Bread®, fresh salads, and more.

To learn more about Hungry Howie's, visit HungryHowies.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Tik Tok. For more information on franchising, please visit Hungry Howie's franchising page.

About Hungry Howie's

Known for inventing Flavored Crust® pizza, Hungry Howie's has been around for 50 years and provides customers of all ages with high-quality products at a great value. Currently, the brand has over 517 stores in 21 states across the United States and their customers are big fans of flavor. The menu aims to satisfy all – with dough made fresh daily in-house at all locations, offering original round, deep dish, thin crust, and gluten-free options, coupled with the array of options for just crust, including 8 free Flavored Crust® options – Butter, Asiago Cheese, Cajun, Butter Cheese, Sesame, Garlic Herb, Ranch, and Italian Herb. No one can live on pizza alone, so Hungry Howie's offers a great selection of calzone-style oven-baked subs, Howie Bread®, fresh salads, Howie Wings®, Howie Rolls®, desserts & Pepsi® products.

The company is also widely known for its annual Love Hope & Pizza campaign, giving back to the National Breast Cancer Foundation for the past 15 years. The campaign marks its commitment to give back to local communities, by educating all around breast cancer awareness. To learn more about Hungry Howie's and to stay in the know, check out www.hungryhowies.com or stay up to date through Instagram, Tik Tok, Twitter, and Facebook.

