HUNGRY HOWIE'S INTRODUCES NEW LIMITED-TIME PINEAPPLE JALAPEÑO FLAVORED CRUST®

National Pizza Franchise and Originator of Flavored Crust® Unveils a Sweet-Heat Innovation Designed to Reignite the Pizza World's Most Polarizing Debate

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hungry Howie's, the originator of Flavored Crust® pizza, announces the nationwide debut of its newest limited-time innovation: Pineapple Jalapeño Flavored Crust, available March 30 through June 28, or while supplies last.

The new flavor blends real pineapple sweetness with the bold kick of jalapeño, creating a uniquely balanced sweet‑heat profile baked directly into Hungry Howie's made‑fresh‑daily dough. The result is a crispy crust coated in a sweet pineapple glaze with a zesty jalapeño kick, delivering the perfect balance of sweet and heat. By taking pineapple from the topping list and infusing it into the crust itself, Hungry Howie's introduces an unexpected twist on one of pizza culture's most enduring debates.

"People have argued for years about whether pineapple belongs on pizza – but we wanted to flip the question entirely," said Vice President of Marketing and Product Development Jeff Rinke. "By baking pineapple and jalapeño flavors right into the crust, we're giving guests something they haven't tried before. The result is a flavor that's bold, bright and surprisingly balanced, with a little heat and a little sweetness."

Pineapple Jalapeño Flavored Crust joins the Hungry Howie's lineup of eight free Flavored Crust® options and continues the brand's legacy of delivering inventive, high‑quality products that celebrate flavor. The new crust is available on all pizza sizes and styles at participating locations nationwide. Guests can order online, in the app or in-store while supplies last.

Images of the Pineapple Jalapeño Flavored Crust can be found HERE.

For exclusive offers and insider updates, follow @HungryHowies on Instagram and join the Secret Crust Society broadcast channel. To learn more about Hungry Howie's, visit HungryHowies.com and follow the brand on Facebook, X, Instagram or TikTok. For franchising opportunities, visit the Hungry Howie's franchising page.

About Hungry Howie's

Known for inventing Flavored Crust® pizza, Hungry Howie's has been around for more than 50 years and provides customers of all ages high-quality products at a great value. Currently, the brand has over 500 stores in 19 states across the United States and their customers are big fans of flavor. The menu aims to satisfy all – with dough made fresh daily in-house at all locations, offering original round, deep dish, thin crust, and gluten-free options, coupled with the array of options for just crust, including 8 free Flavored Crust® options – Butter, Asiago Cheese, Cajun, Butter Cheese, Sesame, Garlic Herb, Ranch, and Italian Herb. No one can live on pizza alone, so Hungry Howie's offers a great selection of calzone-style oven-baked subs, Howie Bread®, fresh salads, Howie Wings®, Howie Rolls®, desserts & Pepsi® products.

To learn more about Hungry Howie's, visit HungryHowies.com and follow the brand on Facebook, X, Instagram or TikTok. For franchising opportunities, visit the Hungry Howie's franchising page.

Media Contact:

Mandy Holm

Tidehouse

[email protected]

954-893-9150

SOURCE Hungry Howie's