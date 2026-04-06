HUNGRY HOWIE'S PARTNERS WITH HAPPY HOWIE'S TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL PET DAY WITH SECRET MENU TREATS FOR FANS, THEIR PUPS

Limited-time menu items launch April 11, giving pizza lovers and their dogs something to celebrate together

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hungry Howie's, the originator of Flavored Crust® pizza, is teaming up with Happy Howie's to celebrate National Pet Day with a limited-time lineup of playful Secret Menu items designed for both pizza lovers and their dogs. Beginning April 11, while supplies last, guests can order special pairings that combine fan-favorite Hungry Howie's menu items with Happy Howie's natural dog treats, making it easy to include pups in pizza night.

The National Pet Day Secret Menu offerings include:

The Pup & Roll Combo –$5 Pepperoni Howie Roll paired with a packet of Happy Howie's Dog Treats (online only) CODE: PUPNROLL

Bone Appétit Pack Party –$15 Large 1-Topping Pizza, Howie Bread with dipping sauce and a packet of Happy Howie's Dog Treats (online only) CODE: BONEPARTY

Howie's Bark-Back Add-On – $5 for two packets of Happy Howie's Dog Treats (online only) CODE: BARKBACK

"National Pet Day is the perfect excuse to spoil the pets who are always by our side," said Jennifer Jackson, Vice President of Public Relations for Hungry Howie's. "Partnering with Happy Howie's allows us to create a fun way for our guests to enjoy their favorite pizza while also treating their furry companions to something special."

Happy Howie's is known for its natural dog treats, including sausage treats, Woof Stix, meat rolls, burgers and jerky, made with high-quality ingredients dogs love.

The National Pet Day Secret Menu items will be available beginning April 11 at all Hungry Howie's locations nationwide while supplies last. To access the Secret Menu, guests can order online, in the app, or scan the dedicated QR codes displayed in-store.

For exclusive offers and insider updates, follow @HungryHowies on Instagram and join the Secret Crust Society broadcast channel. To learn more about Hungry Howie's, visit HungryHowies.com and follow the brand on Facebook, X, Instagram or Tik Tok. For franchising opportunities, visit the Hungry Howie's franchising page.

About Hungry Howie's

Known for inventing Flavored Crust® pizza, Hungry Howie's has been around for more than 50 years and provides customers of all ages high-quality products at a great value. Currently, the brand has over 500 stores in 19 states across the United States and their customers are big fans of flavor. The menu aims to satisfy all – with dough made fresh daily in-house at all locations, offering original round, deep dish, thin crust, and gluten-free options, coupled with the array of options for just crust, including 8 free Flavored Crust® options – Butter, Asiago Cheese, Cajun, Butter Cheese, Sesame, Garlic Herb, Ranch, and Italian Herb. No one can live on pizza alone, so Hungry Howie's offers a great selection of calzone-style oven-baked subs, Howie Bread®, fresh salads, Howie Wings®, Howie Rolls®, desserts & Pepsi® products.

To learn more about Hungry Howie's, visit HungryHowies.com and follow the brand on Facebook, X, Instagram or Tik Tok. For franchising opportunities, visit the Hungry Howie's franchising page.

About Happy Howie's

Happy Howie's Natural Dog Treats is a Detroit-based dog treat manufacturer that uses simple recipes, high-quality natural ingredients, and slow-cooking methods to make naturally flavorful treats that dogs and pet parents love. Proudly made in the USA, Happy Howie's provides high-quality jobs to over 30 dog-loving team members and sells its treats in over 4,500 stores across the country. To learn more about the company, please visit www.happyhowies.com and follow us on social media across Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Contact:

Lu Dumas

Tidehouse

[email protected]

954-893-9150

SOURCE Hungry Howie's