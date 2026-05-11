HUNT A KILLER LAUNCHES NEW IMMERSIVE MYSTERY EXPERIENCE IN COLLABORATION WITH MORBID PODCAST

The world's #1 murder mystery game from Relatable teams up with Morbid to bring fans

a new at-home investigative experience centered on a decades-old serial killer case

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt A Killer, an award-winning entertainment brand specializing in immersive murder mystery games from Relatable, and Morbid Podcast, a Top 10 U.S. podcast and Top 3 U.S. true crime show, have teamed up to launch Hunt A Killer x Morbid: The Salem Slicer. Co-created with hosts Ash Kelley and Alaina Urquhart, the experience combines narrative storytelling, physical evidence, and audio content to create an interactive cold case investigation.

"Hunt A Killer and Morbid are a natural fit, both live in the true crime space and both have built some of the most passionate, loyal fanbases around," said Colleen Dolan, VP of Brand Strategy & Communications at Relatable. "The Hunt A Killer team are fans of the podcast first, and that genuine love for what Alaina and Ash have built is what makes this feel so right. It's been exciting to collaborate with them and bring this murder mystery to life, we can't wait for fans to get their hands on it."

In the story, young lawyer Abigail discovers a box of materials belonging to her father that ties him to the Salem Slicer murders, leading her to reopen a decades-old cold case involving a series of killings that began in 1985. The case, which went cold after the death of suspect Linus Kennedy in 1988, is called back into question after a newly discovered coded letter suggests the killer may still be active.

Players work through physical and audio-based evidence to uncover new leads and solve the case through forensic analysis, puzzles, and code-breaking challenges. Evidence includes an exclusive mini-podcast episode from Morbid that provides additional clues throughout gameplay, a train passenger figurine, a bloody scrunchie, and a locked box.

"Working with Hunt A Killer has been such a fun evolution for us," said Kelley and Urquhart of Morbid Podcast. "Our weirdos are the heart of everything we do, and getting to bring them into a case they can actually step inside and solve alongside us makes this collaboration even more exciting."

The game is currently available for preorder exclusively on Walmart.com, with a Walmart retail launch planned for June. It will expand to Target, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and the Hunt A Killer website in July.

Hunt A Killer's full product lineup can be found at Huntakiller.com. For more information on Relatable's full product lineup, visit www.relatable.com.

About Hunt A Killer

Since 2016, Hunt A Killer has been the leading creator of immersive detective experiences. Blending the thrill of murder mysteries, realistic evidence, and the challenge of a puzzle, Hunt A Killer delivers a unique and engaging entertainment experience directly to tabletops and living rooms nationwide. Each story unfolds through a series of physical or digital clues, documents, and ciphers, challenging players to use their deductive reasoning skills to piece together the narrative, identify suspects, and ultimately solve the crime. With a diverse range of storylines and formats, Hunt A Killer offers a premium experience for players to become a detective and solve a case.

About Relatable

Relatable is a creatively driven entertainment company on a mission to bring more laughs, connection, comfort, and care into everyday life, always with a sense of humor. Founded in 2016 by Elie Ballas, Ben Kaplan, and Elliot Tebele, the brand started with its breakout game What Do You Meme? and rebranded as Relatable in 2023 to reflect a growing universe of games, toys, plush, and feel-good wellness products. Our lineup includes fan favorites like What Do You Meme?, Emotional Support Pals, Buzzed, Let's Get Deep, Kollide, Incohearent, Hunt A Killer, Happy Helpers, and more, plus our newest family hit, Cows in Space, a 2025 Toy of the Year (TOTY) finalist for Game of the Year. From game night to gift-giving, our products are designed to spark laughs, start conversations, and go a little viral along the way. You can find Relatable products at major retailers like Walmart, Target, and Amazon. Follow us on Instagram and TikTok for the latest drops, laughs, and behind-the-scenes fun.

About Morbid

Morbid is an iconic American anthology podcast hosted by Alaina Urquhart-White and Ash Kelley. The podcast, which premiered in May 2018, has been a mainstay on the Top 20 US Overall podcast charts for years, having released hundreds of episodes that have collectively been downloaded more than 1.2 billion times. The duo was inspired to create the podcast to share their love of all things dark and macabre. They lovingly refer to their listeners as "weirdos" and open each episode with a message of "Hey Weirdos." The weirdos are the heart of Morbid — a found family that thrives on dark humor, spooky stories, and unapologetic weirdness. Each episode of Morbid typically covers a different case, though bigger cases may be two, three, or even four parts. Morbid episodes are known for being well-researched and told with humor, sarcasm, and swearing (though never at the victims' expense).

In 2020, Alaina and Ash launched the Morbid Network, which features everything from horror movie review shows like "Eye Of The Duck," "Scream!," and "Mostly Horror," as well as "That's Spooky," "Cult Liter," and "Obitchuary," which focus on strange history, true crime and scathing obituaries. Alaina and Ash have produced and hosted multiple original audio projects, including "The Rewatcher," "Scream!," and "Crime Countdown." Alaina has also authored three crime fiction novels with Zando Publishing, which debuted at #2 and #1 on the NY Times' Bestsellers List, respectively. Her third installment to the Dr. Wren Muller series will be released on August 11, 2026. In 2025, Morbid joined SiriusXM for exclusive distribution worldwide.

SOURCE Relatable