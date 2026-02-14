RELATABLE CELEBRATES 10 YEARS OF GAME-CHANGING FUN AT NEW YORK TOY FAIR 2026

Milestone Year Brings a Decade of Innovation to Games, Plush, and Licensed Hits, Featuring SpongeBob SquarePants, Diet Coke, Cheez-It and More

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Relatable , a modern entertainment company transforming social trends into games, plush, and licensed products for Gen Z, millennials, and their families, celebrates its 10th anniversary at the New York Toy Fair 2026. The company will showcase a wide lineup of new releases and fan favorites at Level 3 Exhibit Hall, Booth #2613, at the Javits Center in New York City, Feb. 14–17, 2026.

This milestone year marks Relatable's biggest Toy Fair presence yet, celebrating a decade of growth, a second TOTY Game of the Year nomination, and a rapidly expanding portfolio of licensed products across games, plush, wellness, and more.

"As we celebrate our 10-year anniversary and our Toy of the Year finalist recognition for our popular Cows in Space game, we are also thrilled to debut our newest games, plush, licensed collections and more at this year's toy fair," said Karen Branson, Chief Revenue Officer at Relatable. For the last decade, Relatable has grown into a global entertainment brand, creating products that inspire connection and fun for fans around the world. This year's lineup illustrates our team's ability to capture trends and introduce new brands throughout different categories, appealing to a wide audience that includes Gen Alpha all the way to kiddults. Couple this with our massive social media presence and continued commitment to innovation, and it is clear we are continuing to build something incredibly inspiring here at Relatable."

Relatable will spotlight several product categories this year including:

Adult Games

Created in celebration of Relatable's 10-year anniversary, What Do You Meme? presents Here For The Comments , a party game inspired by the chaos of the internet's comment sections. Each round, players submit a Comment Card in response to a Status Card, using iconic memes and relatable viral-style text. Players earn likes as they compete for laughs, with the player who collects the most likes winning the round and earning ultimate bragging rights.

presents , a party game inspired by the chaos of the internet's comment sections. Each round, players submit a Comment Card in response to a Status Card, using iconic memes and relatable viral-style text. Players earn likes as they compete for laughs, with the player who collects the most likes winning the round and earning ultimate bragging rights. Signs From The Universe is an adult party game of friendship and fortune. Players take turns giving Tarot-inspired cards to their friends, each featuring a personality-based question. After receiving a card, everyone gets a turn at asking the universe a question about their fate. Players then wave their hand over the orb to reveal their answer through a colorful glow.

is an adult party game of friendship and fortune. Players take turns giving Tarot-inspired cards to their friends, each featuring a personality-based question. After receiving a card, everyone gets a turn at asking the universe a question about their fate. Players then wave their hand over the orb to reveal their answer through a colorful glow. New from the Let's Get Deep line is Are We Compatible?, a relationship game inspired by the viral compatibility test trend that encourages couples, from newly dating to long-term partners, to connect through thought-provoking prompts before revealing how aligned the players really are. The game includes 200 fun, thoughtful and approachable prompts that invite players to guess, reveal, and discuss how aligned they are.

Licensed Collection

Originally launched with the viral Menstruation Crustacean ® Lobster , Happy Helpers ® by Relatable transforms fan-favorite characters into plush, microwavable heating pads designed for comfort and warmth. A Pop-Tarts® collaboration was introduced last year and the line has since expanded to include licensed favorites including SpongeBob SquarePants, adding a playful twist to everyday self-care.

® , ® by Relatable transforms fan-favorite characters into plush, microwavable heating pads designed for comfort and warmth. A Pop-Tarts® collaboration was introduced last year and the line has since expanded to include licensed favorites including SpongeBob SquarePants, adding a playful twist to everyday self-care. Relatable's Cozy Concepts Co.® line is expanding its licensed blanket offerings to include Diet Coke. The collection also includes best-selling original styles including Burrito, Waffle, Ramen and Pizza. Each style adds personality and comfort to everyday lounging, reflecting the line's playful approach to comfort.

Following its hit collaboration with YouTube duo Sam & Colby, Hunt A Killer is teaming up with the popular true-crime podcast Morbid. Launching fall 2026, Hunt A Killer x Morbid: The Salem Slicer immerses players in a long-unsolved 1980s serial killer case, working alongside hosts Ash Kelley and Alaina Urquhart to uncover clues and expose the truth. Hunt A Killer also introduces Blood and Ink, where players track the killer of a tattooed restaurant owner and unlock a specially designed temporary tattoo from celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang.

Family Games

On the heels of its 2025 TOTY nomination, Relatable is leveling up family fun with the debut of Cats & Robbers, a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud game shaping up to be a breakout favorite. Players take on the roles of sneaky mice attempting to steal cheese while avoiding a blindfolded cat, delivering energetic gameplay, plenty of laughs and an unforgettable play experience kids and families will want to come back to again and again.

Plush and Collectibles

Building on a year of strong growth, Emotional Support Pals ® adds a new licensed collaboration, Emotional Support Cheez-It plush, alongside new styles including Sushi and Bread and extensions such as keychains and blind box collectibles. Inspired by the things fans love most, the collection spans fries, nuggets, doggies, kitties, pickles, capybaras, highland cows, and many more.

® adds a new licensed collaboration, plush, alongside new styles including Sushi and Bread and extensions such as keychains and blind box collectibles. Inspired by the things fans love most, the collection spans fries, nuggets, doggies, kitties, pickles, capybaras, highland cows, and many more. WabiSabi ™ , a blind box collectible plush keychain line, debuted last year with Series 1, Kitty Club, featuring seven adorably imperfect kitties, each with its own unique personality. Every mystery box includes a plush keychain, a sticker, and a character card. The WabiSabi world continues to grow later this year with new series and irresistibly cute themes, including Puppy Party , which introduced seven imperfect pups that bring even more heart, humor, and collectibility to the WabiSabi universe.

, a blind box collectible plush keychain line, debuted last year with Series 1, featuring seven adorably imperfect kitties, each with its own unique personality. Every mystery box includes a plush keychain, a sticker, and a character card. The WabiSabi world continues to grow later this year with new series and irresistibly cute themes, including , which introduced seven imperfect pups that bring even more heart, humor, and collectibility to the WabiSabi universe. Lil Cheers is a feel-good line of crocheted plushies designed to spark smiles and spread positivity. The first wave featured fan favorites like Highland Cow, Capybara, Duck, Frog, Pickle, and Shark, while Wave 2 levels up the charm with Dumpster Fire, Axolotl, Cat, Dinosaur, Bee, and Sloth. Each plush holds a tiny sign with a positive affirmation, adding instant personality and a dose of joy to any room or desk.

Drinking Games

Let's Get Deep presents Love Laugh Drink, an innovative twist on relationship games with drinking layered in. Designed as the ultimate at-home date night game, Love Laugh Drink helps couples laugh, reconnect, and get a little flirty over some drinks. Play through four fun categories that spark memories, explore their relationship, dream about the future, and wrap up the night with a playful, feel-good finale.

Relatable continues to set the standard with innovative new releases and standout licensed collaborations. Attendees at Toy Fair can explore these products and more at the Javits Center in New York City, Booth #2613, from Feb. 14 – 17, 2026.

For more information on Relatable's full product lineup, visit www.relatable.com .

About Relatable

Relatable is a creatively driven entertainment company on a mission to bring more laughs, connection, comfort, and care into everyday life, always with a sense of humor. Founded in 2016 by Elie Ballas, Ben Kaplan, and Elliot Tebele, the brand started with its breakout game What Do You Meme? and rebranded as Relatable in 2023 to reflect a growing universe of games, toys, plush, and feel-good wellness products. Relatable's lineup includes fan favorites like What Do You Meme?, Emotional Support Pals, Buzzed, Let's Get Deep, Kollide, Incohearent, Hunt A Killer, Happy Helpers, WabiSabi and more, plus its newest family hit, Cows in Space, a 2025 Toy of the Year (TOTY) finalist for Game of the Year. From game night to gift-giving, its products are designed to spark laughs, start conversations, and go viral along the way. You can find Relatable products at major retailers like Walmart, Target, and Amazon. Follow us on Instagram and TikTok for the latest drops, laughs, and behind-the-scenes fun.

About Sam & Colby

Sam and Colby are YouTube's most popular paranormal investigators, boasting over 13 million subscribers. Their recent accomplishments include launching a feature film in theaters nationwide, collaborating on an apparel line with Hot Topic and Zumiez, and purchasing a haunted school. Beyond their professional achievements, Colby's recent victory over cancer has served as a powerful source of inspiration for their followers as well.

