Hunter, LG, Generac, Honeywell, and Owens Corning Rank Highest in Trust in America's Most Trusted Study, Lifestory Research Reports

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers shopping for energy saving products for their home seek brands they can trust, according to the Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® Study released today.

America's Most Trusted® is a consumer-based research program based on thousands of people's opinions actively shopping for products, within 53 different categories of home products. The annual study has become the leading source of brand insights for builders, product manufacturers, and service providers seeking to understand people who are actively shopping for a product.

Given the importance of energy saving home products, the results from 5 distinctive product studies were released today in the product categories of ceiling fans, solar panels, portable generators, smart thermostats, and insulation.

America's Most Trusted® Ceiling Fan

For the third consecutive year, Hunter ranks highest in trust as reflected in the Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® Ceiling Fan Study. Hunter received the highest Net Trust Quotient score (117.0) and earned the #1 ranking among the most recognized ceiling fan brands. The ranking is based on 8,460 people surveyed while actively shopping for a new ceiling fan. The most popular and recognized brands in the study included Hunter, Hampton Bay, Casablanca, Bigass, Harbor Breeze, Westinghouse, Emerson, Craftmade. For more information about this study, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2022-americas-most-trusted-ceiling-fan

America's Most Trusted® Solar Panel System

The Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® Solar Panel System earning the 5 Star Trust Rating is LG. LG received the highest Net Trust Quotient score (105.7) and earned the #1 ranking among the most consumer recognized solar panel brands. The ranking is based on 7,684 people surveyed while actively shopping for a solar panel system. Solar panel brands in the study included LG, Tesla, JinkoSolar, Canadian Solar, SunPower, Q CELLS, Panasonic, Hyundai, Trina Solar, SolarEdge, and Solaria. For more information about this study, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2022-americas-most-trusted-home-solar-panel-system

America's Most Trusted® Portable Power Generator

The Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® Portable Power Generator earning the highest trust rating is Generac. Generac had the highest Net Trust Quotient score (117.8) and earned the #1 ranking of consumers in the study. The ranking is based on 6,516 people surveyed while actively shopping for a portable power generator. The most popular and recognized brands in the study included Generac, Honda, CAT, Briggs & Stratton, DeWalt, Craftsman, Yamaha, Ryobi, Champion, and Westinghouse. For more information about this study, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2022-americas-most-trusted-portable-power-generator

America's Most Trusted® Smart Thermostat

Honeywell ranks highest in the Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® Smart Thermostat Study. Among the most recognized smart thermostat brands, Honeywell captured the highest Net Trust Quotient score (111.6) and earned the #1 ranking of most trusted smart thermostat brand. The ranking is based on 6,290 people surveyed while actively shopping for a new smart thermostat for their home. Smart thermostat brands in the study included Honeywell, Lennox, Trane, Carrier, Nest, Lux, Ecobee, GLAS, and Emerson Sensi. For more information about this study, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2022-americas-most-trusted-smart-thermostat

America's Most Trusted® Insulation

The Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® Insulation Study finds Owens Corning as the most insulation brand. This is the third year of this study and the third year in which Owens Corning ranked #1. In the study this year, Owens Corning ranked #1 with a Net Trust Quotient score of 114.8. The ranking is based on 8,316 people surveyed while actively shopping for insulation for their home. The most popular and recognized brands in the study included Owens Corning, Honeywell, Johns Manville, Certain Teed, Dow, BASF, Rockwool, Celotex, US Gypsum, and Icynene. For more information about this study, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2022-americas-most-trusted-home-insulation

About Lifestory Research®

Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only useful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward.

America's Most Trusted® is a consumer-based research program based on thousands of people's opinions actively shopping for products. To identify America's Most Trusted®, Lifestory Research conducts an ongoing annual survey in which people anonymously assess the trust they have in brands they encounter during their active search for specific products. The study uses well-established social science research practices that seek to adhere to the highest quality standards of consumer insight.

About Lifestory Research® and America's Most Trusted® Advertising/Promotional Rules:

America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation.

