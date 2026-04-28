Hunter Nation Applauds Advancement of McCormick Resolution, Championing a Strategic Pause on Restrictive CWD Regulations in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunter Nation is declaring a major step forward for Louisiana's hunting community following the advancement of House Concurrent Resolution 4 (HCR 4), also known as the McCormick CWD Legislation. The measure, led by Representative Danny McCormick, proposes an 18-month pause on restrictive feeding and baiting regulations currently enforced within Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) control zones.

The resolution's movement marks a critical inflection point for hunters and landowners who have raised concerns that current policies are misaligned with both conservation outcomes and real-world hunting practices. Hunter Nation has remained actively engaged on this issue, advocating for a more balanced, field-informed approach to wildlife management.

On final consideration in the Louisiana House, the resolution was passed with a vote of 63 Yeas to 30 Nays. The resolution was adopted and ordered to the Senate, marking a significant milestone in its legislative progress.

"This is about restoring balance and ensuring that conservation policy actually works in the field," said Sheila Musso, Louisiana State Director for Hunter Nation. "Hunters are not the problem. They are the solution. HCR 4 creates the opportunity to step back, reassess, and build a smarter path forward with the people who understand this land and wildlife best."

"This resolution represents a commonsense reset," said Rock Bordelon, Chairman of Hunter Nation and Louisiana native. "I was proud to stand in support of this effort at the State Capitol because our hunters deserve policies that reflect reality, not rigid thresholds that ignore how conservation actually happens on the ground."

Hunter Nation Founder and CEO Keith Mark emphasized the broader strategic importance of the legislation. "Hunter Nation is opposed to the nationwide, one size fits all approach to CWD. We are pleased that Louisiana has come up with a solution that works for the hunters and landowners in Louisiana."

Ted Nugent, Hunter Nation Board Member and lifelong conservation advocate, reinforced the importance of leadership behind the resolution. "Representative McCormick is exactly the kind of conservation leader this country needs. He understands that real stewardship comes from those who live it every day. This resolution protects both our wildlife and our hunting heritage."

The McCormick CWD Resolution is designed to create a window for evaluation, stakeholder input, and policy refinement. It signals a shift away from top-down regulatory expansion and toward a framework that prioritizes collaboration, accountability, and long-term sustainability.

Hunter Nation has mobilized members across Louisiana to engage directly with lawmakers, reinforcing the message that effective conservation must include the voices of those most impacted. As HCR 4 continues through the legislative process, the organization remains focused on ensuring that hunters have a meaningful seat at the table.

About Hunter Nation:

Hunter Nation is a national non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and protecting America's hunting heritage, constitutional rights, and the values of God, Family, and Country. Through advocacy, education, and grassroots mobilization, Hunter Nation unifies the voices of hunters to defend traditions and ensure the hunting lifestyle thrives for future generations.

SOURCE Hunter Nation