Hunter Nation Praises Department of Interior for Unleashing Hunters on Frontlines of Conservation in Nation's Parks

MISSION, Kan., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunter Nation, the nation's foremost advocate for hunters, today celebrated a landmark Department of the Interior (DOI) and National Park Service (NPS) initiative that puts hunters on the frontlines of conservation. The program expands opportunities for qualified volunteers to manage and humanely remove destructive invasive species at Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve in Louisiana and Cumberland Island National Seashore in Georgia.

This vital initiative, a direct result of Secretary's Order 3447, proves once again that hunters are America's most effective and passionate conservationists. It empowers skilled volunteers to become active partners in the fight to protect our nation's precious wetlands, native wildlife, and sensitive habitats from invasive nutria and feral hogs.

Keith Mark, Founder and CEO of Hunter Nation, stated: "Secretary Doug Burgum is demonstrating the kind of bold, effective leadership we need by deploying America's most dedicated conservationists—our hunters—to solve real-world problems. This initiative perfectly embodies President Trump's 'Make America Beautiful Again' vision by cutting red tape and recognizing that hunters are, and always have been, the true stewards of our lands. We praise Secretary Burgum and the Trump Administration for putting hunters on the frontlines to protect our national treasures."

Ted Nugent, Hunter Nation board member and passionate outdoorsman, added: "Bravo to Secretary Doug Burgum for unleashing the ultimate conservation force—the American hunter! This is exactly what President Trump's 'Make America Beautiful Again' vision is all about: less bureaucracy and more citizen-stewards healing the land. This is a resounding declaration that the most effective conservation happens when you trust the people who live and breathe the outdoor lifestyle to be on the frontlines."

Tim Rupli, a Hunter Nation board member and former White House Liaison to the Department of the Interior, commented: "Secretary's Order 3447 is a smart, efficient, and powerful policy. It places skilled volunteers directly on the frontlines of conservation, addressing the critical damage caused by invasive species. This is a targeted, effective strategy that strengthens our natural resources by leveraging the passion and expertise of the hunting community."

Kelby Seanor, Georgia State Director for Hunter Nation, said: "As the Georgia State Director for Hunter Nation, I am thrilled to see the Department of the Interior empower our local hunters to help preserve the unique beauty of Cumberland Island National Seashore. This is a win for Georgia's natural resources and for the responsible sportsmen and women who are on the frontlines of conservation, ready to volunteer their skills to protect our coastal habitats from the destructive impact of feral hogs."

Sheila Musso, Louisiana State Director for Hunter Nation, added: "In Louisiana, we live the reality of invasive species every day. This initiative puts our skilled local hunters on the frontlines, directly defending the priceless wetlands of the Barataria Preserve. We are deeply grateful to Secretary Burgum for recognizing that Louisiana's hunters are the most passionate and effective partners we have in managing wildlife and protecting our unique bayou ecosystem for future generations."

The NPS program will allow qualified participants to assist with controlled hunting and trapping to reduce feral hog and nutria populations, which cause significant damage to sea turtle nesting beaches, cultural sites, and vital wetlands.

Press Release Supplement: Additional Resources

State Chapter Information:

Hunter Nation Louisiana: https://hunternation.org/louisiana/

https://hunternation.org/louisiana/ Hunter Nation Georgia: https://hunternation.org/georgia/

Biographies of Quoted Individuals:

Keith Mark, Founder/CEO: https://hunternation.org/team/

https://hunternation.org/team/ Ted Nugent, Board Member & National Spokesperson: https://hunternation.org/team/

https://hunternation.org/team/ Tim Rupli, Board Member: https://hunternation.org/team/

https://hunternation.org/team/ Kelby Seanor, Georgia State Director: https://hunternation.org/georgia/

https://hunternation.org/georgia/ Sheila Musso, Louisiana State Director: https://hunternation.org/louisiana/

About Hunter Nation:

Hunter Nation is a national non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and protecting America's hunting heritage, constitutional rights, and the values of God, Family, and Country. Through advocacy, education, and grassroots mobilization, Hunter Nation unifies the voices of hunters to defend our traditions and ensure that the hunting lifestyle thrives for generations to come.

SOURCE Hunter Nation