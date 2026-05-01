Hunter Nation partners with Western Justice to form an undeniable alliance to Delist the Gray Wolf

First-of-its-Kind Coalition Formed to Secure the Passage of Federal Gray Wolf Delisting Legislation. With the Coalition already representing over 2 million Americans Nationwide, this partnership should grow the coalition to epic proportions.

MISSION, Kan., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunter Nation is announcing the partnership of the Coalition to Delist the Gray Wolf, an alliance of national and state organizations committed to securing the removal of the gray wolf from the federal Endangered Species Act (ESA), without judicial review, and restoring wildlife management authority to the states. These organizations represent millions of hunters, ranchers, sportsmen, farmers, conservationists, and rural families.

This coalition partnership was formed following passage of the Pet and Livestock Protection Act (H.R. 845) in the U.S. House of Representatives, introduced by Congressman Tom Tiffany (WI-07) and Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (CO-04). Congresswoman Boebert said in a statement: "The science has been clear for years: gray wolves are fully recovered, and their resurgence deserves to be celebrated as a true conservation success story. It's long past time to delist them and empower states to set their own management policies. I can't wait for President Trump to sign this bill into law."

Hunter Nation Founder and CEO Keith Mark issued a call to leading agricultural, conservation, hunting, and Second Amendment organizations nationwide to unite under a singular mission: permanent delisting of the gray wolf and restoration of science-based wildlife management. The legislation now moves to the U.S. Senate.

"This is about returning wolf management to state wildlife professionals where it belongs," said Keith Mark. "The gray wolf has met and exceeded recovery goals by every measure. Continuing federal control undermines the integrity of the Endangered Species Act and ignores the real-world impacts on farmers, ranchers, hunters, and rural communities. We are calling on the Senate to follow the lead of the House and act swiftly to pass this legislation."

Hunter Nation has formally invited 19 leading national and state organizations to become members of the coalition.

Dave Duquette, the founder of Western Justice, praised Hunter Nation's leadership and strategy on this issue, stating:

"Hunter Nation is the only organization that has effectively moved the ball forward on delisting the gray wolf at the national level. They have the strongest strategy, the grassroots infrastructure, and the political pathway to get this done. Western Justice is proud to stand alongside Hunter Nation in this coalition and help push the Pet and Livestock Protection Act across the finish line in the Senate" said Dave Duquette, Founder of Western Justice.

The Coalition to Delist the Gray Wolf will:

Unite organizations that support science-based wildlife policy and abundant wildlife for all uses

Educate elected officials and the public on why federal delisting is appropriate and necessary

Amplify a coordinated national voice in support of state-led wolf management

Build a sustainable advocacy framework capable of securing Senate passage and preventing future regulatory reversals

Organizations interested in joining the Coalition to Delist the Gray Wolf are encouraged to contact Hunter Nation directly at [email protected].

Hunter Nation is one of the nation's leading grassroots hunting advocacy organizations, while Western Justice is the leading grassroots organization protecting the western lifestyle, both fighting to protect Traditional American values including God, Family, Country and the U.S. Constitution. With millions of hunters and ranchers across the country, these organizations are committed to ensuring that the voices of America's ranchers, sportsmen and women are heard at every level of government.

SOURCE Hunter Nation