Huntington adds commercial banking team focused on specialized cash and treasury management solutions for real-estate businesses

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huntington National Bank has added a team to its commercial banking segment that will serve the specialized cash and treasury management needs of mortgage servicers and other real-estate companies. This addition is the latest expansion for Huntington's commercial bank, which has recently added new geographies and specialty verticals.

The new specialized mortgage solutions team will provide customized cash management, treasury management, and escrow services and products to residential and commercial mortgage servicers and originators, title companies, private equity firms, hedge funds, property managers and other types of real-estate companies.

The team, which includes 14 colleagues strategically located across the U.S., is led by industry leader Kathy Kanno Wood, who has joined Huntington as senior managing director. She brings more than 30 years of experience, most recently at Flagstar Bank. Previously, she was at Wells Fargo, where she was managing director and head of specialized cash management in its wholesale bank.

"We are excited to welcome Kathy and the team to Huntington as they support our strategy to expand specialized offerings for our commercial clients," said Tizu Menelik, the bank's executive managing director of corporate, specialty and government banking. "This new team will build a boutique, high-touch and high-tech cash management platform focused on delivering the infrastructure, solutions and expertise these companies need to be successful."

This addition follows a series of recent growth initiatives for Huntington's commercial bank, including the expansion of its presence in the Carolinas and Texas, and launch of new specialty verticals such as fund finance, healthcare asset-based lending and Native American financial services.

"We continue to seek opportunities to add top banking talent across our commercial businesses and bolster capabilities and expertise to serve clients nationally," said Scott Kleinman, president of Huntington Commercial Bank. "Huntington has substantive organic growth opportunities in front of us given our strong balance sheet and position of strength."

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $194 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates approximately 970 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

SOURCE Huntington Bancshares Inc.