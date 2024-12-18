Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Decreases Its Prime Rate To 7.5 Percent

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) announced that its prime rate is decreasing from 7.75 percent to 7.5 percent, effective December 19, 2024.

Huntington's rate last changed on November 8, 2024, decreasing from 8 percent to 7.75 percent.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $201 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates 975 branches in 12 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

