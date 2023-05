HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED INCREASES ITS PRIME RATE TO 8.25 PERCENT

COLUMBUS, Ohio , May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) announced that its prime rate is increasing from 8 percent to 8.25 percent, effective May 4, 2023.

The rate was last changed on March 23, 2023, when Huntington increased it from 7.75 percent to 8 percent.

