Huntington Bank Appoints Joe Nimmons to Lead New Regional Community Lending Group; Brian Kelso Named Regional President for Colorado Region

DENVER, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huntington National Bank (Huntington) today announced that it has named Joe Nimmons as director of community lending, a new group created to help Huntington further strengthen community engagement and non-tax credit lending initiatives across the bank's footprint. Huntington has appointed Brian Kelso to succeed Nimmons as regional president in Colorado, where he will provide strategic leadership to market teams and drive growth in business and community relationships.

In his new role, Nimmons will lead Huntington's efforts to deepen community investments and engagement.

"This new team will allow Huntington Bank to increase capacity across our regional teams and community development efforts," Nimmons said. "I'm excited to help drive meaningful impact in communities across our footprint and ensure that our lending strategies reflect our commitment to inclusive growth."

Nimmons joined Huntington in 2021 to launch its commercial banking presence in Colorado. Named Colorado regional president in 2022, Nimmons has helped drive growth and strengthen Huntington's brand in the region. His leadership has been integral to expanding Huntington's lending programs, building local partnerships and advancing economic opportunities across Colorado.

"Joe's expertise in the regional and commercial banking space will be instrumental in shaping our approach to community lending," said Christian Corts, regional banking director. "His ability to connect strategy with purpose will be key to scaling our impact across the footprint and ensuring our lending efforts truly empower the communities we serve."

Kelso brings more than two decades of commercial banking experience to his new role. Most recently, he led Community Banking for Veritex Holdings, Inc., which combined with Huntington in a merger completed this month. Prior to joining Veritex, he spent more than 20 years at Wells Fargo, where he held various roles, including market executive for the Colorado region. Kelso is a graduate of University of Idaho.

"Brian and Joe are both exceptional leaders who embody Huntington's values and vision," Corts said. "Brian's deep roots in Colorado and Joe's passion for community development make them ideal to lead these efforts as we continue to grow and serve our clients with purpose."

"I'm honored to join Huntington and lead our Colorado region at such a pivotal time," Kelso said. "Colorado is a dynamic market, and I look forward to building on our strong foundation to deliver Huntington's differentiated regional banking model and deepen our relationships with businesses and communities across the state."

Huntington Bank currently operates 37 branches and has approximately 370 colleagues in the Colorado region. The bank has been the No. 1 SBA 7(a) lender, by volume, in Colorado since 2022, when Huntington entered the market.

Kelso and Nimmons will take on their new roles on Nov. 1.

