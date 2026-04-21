Huntington Bank Awards 70 Charlotte-area Educators with Year-long Professional Development Experience

Educators from Anson, Mecklenburg and Union counties selected to participate in Huntington's Ignite the Classroom Initiative

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventy educators from across the greater Charlotte area have been awarded a year-long professional development experience that will be provided through The Huntington National Bank's (Huntington) Ignite the Classroom initiative. Now entering its third year, Ignite the Classroom supports educators across the bank's footprint with exceptional professional development training designed to transform classrooms and enrich student learning. The initiative reflects Huntington's ongoing commitment to strengthening the communities it serves and is one of the many ways in which Huntington continues to give back locally.

The Charlotte-area educators selected for this year's program represent a range of education professionals from Anson County Schools, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Union County Public Schools. Educators will engage in the program as a cohort and receive professional development training and support throughout the school year. The experience will include a visit in July to the Ron Clark Academy (RCA), an internationally renowned nonprofit middle school in Atlanta known for academic excellence. During their visit to RCA, the educators will participate in immersive professional development training geared toward igniting students' passion for learning.

This year marks the second consecutive year that educators from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Union County Public Schools will participate in Ignite the Classroom. Educators from Anson County Schools will participate for the first time.

"Huntington is proud to continue growing in the Carolinas and giving back to the region, including through our Ignite the Classroom initiative," said Trent Holland, regional president for North and South Carolina. "Education is fundamental to the long-term success of communities, and by investing in our educators and young leaders today, we are helping build a brighter and more prosperous tomorrow for all."

"Being selected for Huntington Bank's Ignite the Classroom initiative is a powerful affirmation of the work happening in Anson County Schools," said Anson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Brian Ratliff. "Huntington Bank's investment in our educators strengthens our classrooms, our students and our entire community."

"Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is committed to investing in our educators' growth by empowering them with the skills and support needed to elevate student outcomes," said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill. "We are proud to partner with Huntington Bank on its Ignite the Classroom initiative, reinforcing our dedication to providing educators with meaningful, continuous learning opportunities."

"At Union County Public Schools, our educators are at the heart of our mission," said Union County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Andrew Houlihan. "Through partnering with Huntington on its Ignite the Classroom initiative, we are able to provide additional high-quality, impactful professional development to educators."

Since being introduced in 2024, Ignite the Classroom has reached nearly 2,300 educators and 40 school districts across Huntington's footprint. Educators participate in the program at no cost, thanks to investments from Huntington and contributions from corporations, foundations and individuals.

For more information visit www.Huntington.com/IgniteTheClassroom.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $279 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle-market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates nearly 1,400 branches in 21 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

SOURCE Huntington Bank