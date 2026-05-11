Huntington Bank Opens First Branch in Greensboro

Full-service location deepens Huntington's presence in North Carolina's Triad area

GREENSBORO, N.C., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huntington National Bank (Huntington) today announced the opening of its first branch in Greensboro, building on its presence in North Carolina's Triad area as it continues its franchise expansion in the Carolinas.

Located at 1401 Four Seasons Station Drive, the newly built, freestanding location marks Huntington's third full-service branch in the Triad. The branch is part of Huntington's previously announced plans to open approximately 55 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina as it brings its full franchise to the region.

"We are pleased to continue growing our branch network across the Carolinas with the opening of our first branch in Greensboro," said Trent Holland, regional president for North Carolina and South Carolina. "With each new branch, we are deepening our relationships in the communities we serve and bringing Huntington's capabilities and expertise to more individuals, families and businesses across the region."

The Greensboro branch offers a full range of services, along with local, personalized advice and guidance designed to assist customers in every step of their financial journey. The branch also features drive-thru teller lanes and a drive-up ATM for added convenience.

In March of this year, Huntington opened its first full-service branch in the Triad, a flagship location at 578 S. Westview Drive in Winston-Salem. That same month, it opened a second full-service branch in Winston-Salem at 194 E. Hanes Mill Road.

"We are proud to continue growing in the Triad with the opening of our first Greensboro branch," said Chris Bryan, Triad market president. "This branch reflects our commitment to being a long-term partner in the community, and we look forward to welcoming customers and delivering the people-first, customer-centered approach that Huntington is known for."

With the opening of the Greensboro branch, Huntington now has nine full-service branches serving a total of seven markets across North Carolina and South Carolina.

Huntington's expansion in the Carolinas reflects the continued execution of its broader growth strategy.

As part of that strategy, earlier this year Huntington completed its merger with Cadence Bank and its conversion of Veritex Community Bank. Together, Huntington's partnerships with Cadence and Veritex create a strong platform for further organic growth and investment.

Learn more about Huntington Bank by visiting the new Greensboro branch or Huntington.com.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $285 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates over 1,400 branches in 21 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

SOURCE Huntington Bank