Huntington Bank Ranks No. 1 in Customer Satisfaction in the JD Power 2026 U.S. Online Banking and U.S. Mobile App Satisfaction Studies

Recognition reflects leadership across online and mobile, driven by practical tools and financial education that help customers get more from their money

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huntington National Bank (Huntington), a top 10 commercial bank in the U.S., today announced it ranked highest among regional banks in the JD Power 2026 Online Banking Satisfaction StudySM and the JD Power 2026 Mobile App Satisfaction StudySM. This recognition reflects Huntington's focus on delivering customer-centric and intuitive digital experiences.

Huntington's financial management tools are designed to deliver practical, everyday value.

"At Huntington, everything starts with our customers, and we're honored to receive this recognition of our people-first, digitally-powered banking strategy," said Brant Standridge, president of consumer and regional banking at Huntington. "Customer expectations are constantly evolving, and we're focused on staying ahead of them – bringing together the right tools, insights and capabilities across our platform to build experiences around the full context of a customer's life."

Huntington's financial management tools are designed to deliver practical, everyday value, helping customers anticipate needs, avoid unnecessary fees and build stronger financial habits for the future. Some of these products and tools include:

The Hub : Offers a centralized experience in the Huntington app that helps customers manage money, set goals and track progress with a clear, personalized view of their finances.

Offers a centralized experience in the Huntington app that helps customers manage money, set goals and track progress with a clear, personalized view of their finances. Huntington Heads Up : Provides proactive insights that alert customers to potential issues and opportunities, helping them avoid fees, stay on track and make more informed decisions.

Provides proactive insights that alert customers to potential issues and opportunities, helping them avoid fees, stay on track and make more informed decisions. Teen Banking: Offers tools and controls designed for teens and their parents to manage money together, helping to build healthy financial habits and independence.

Offers tools and controls designed for teens and their parents to manage money together, helping to build healthy financial habits and independence. Caregiver Banking: Provides shared access and oversight features that help caregivers support and manage the financial needs of loved ones with confidence and ease.

"As we continue to grow, we're expanding access to tools and experiences that make it easier for customers to bank, from onboarding digitally to managing day-to-day finances," Standridge said. "That means delivering more personalized insights, simplifying everyday banking and expanding tools to help customers take greater control of their financial lives. As we welcome more customers to Huntington – including through our recent partnerships with Veritex Bank and Cadence Bank – we're accelerating how more people and small businesses can benefit from these capabilities and engage with us digitally."

The JD Power 2026 U.S. Online Banking and Mobile App Satisfaction Studies measure overall customer satisfaction with banks' digital platforms, evaluating factors such as information, system performance, design, and tools and capabilities within the website and app. The studies are based on responses from 5,249 and 5,599 respondents respectively and benchmark experiences across the largest banks.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $285 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle-market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates over 1,400 branches in 21 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

SOURCE Huntington Bank