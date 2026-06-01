Huntington Bank to Serve as Official Sponsor of the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games

MINNEAPOLIS–ST. PAUL, Minn., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huntington National Bank ("Huntington"), a top 10 commercial bank in the U.S., today announced its support of the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games, underscoring the bank's commitment to supporting athletes and the communities that rally around them.

The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games will take place June 20–26 in Minnesota and is expected to bring together approximately 3,000 athletes from all 50 states, along with coaches, volunteers, families and fans for a week of competition and celebration. The Games represent one of the largest multi-sport events in the country, highlighting athletic performance across a range of disciplines.

"Huntington is proud to support the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games and to be part of an event that brings together communities from across the country," said Mike Maeser, president of Huntington Bank's Minnesota region. "This partnership reflects our commitment to investing in potential – unlocking the capabilities of people, businesses and communities to thrive today and drive sustainable growth. It also reinforces our support for organizations that create meaningful impact at both the local and national level."

The bank joins a growing list of passionate partners for the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games. As a proud partner, Huntington colleagues will actively participate in key Games events and initiatives. Colleagues will volunteer at the Games' Athlete Village and Fan Fest, and Huntington Bank Stadium will serve as a key host venue for competitions and related events.

"Huntington Bank's support of the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games is a testament to its commitment to creating a more inclusive and equitable world," said Christy Sovereign, CEO, 2026 Special Olympics USA Games. "We are honored to have them join us on this journey to celebrate the power of human potential and inspire a nation."

This partnership is part of the bank's broader commitment to sports and collegiate athletics, including the Cleveland Browns, University of Minnesota and The Ohio State University.

Huntington also recently announced the launch of Team Huntington golf ambassadors, introduced in connection with its role as an official sponsor of the PGA TOUR University. Together, these efforts demonstrate Huntington's focus on connecting with communities through shared experiences and supporting initiatives that bring people together.

For more information about the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games, visit 2026specialolympicsusagames.org.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $285 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle-market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates over 1,400 branches in 21 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

About 2026 Special Olympics USA Games

The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games—scheduled for June 20-26, 2026, across Minnesota's Twin Cities with sports competitions at the University of Minnesota and the National Sports Center in Blaine—is a national celebration of inclusivity, changing perceptions and the ability of the human spirit rising above limitations. The USA Games, with co-presenting partners Jersey Mike's Subs and UnitedHealthcare, will be one of the biggest U.S. sporting events of the year, drawing tens of thousands of fans to celebrate the ability of nearly 3,000 incredible athletes from all 50 states as they compete in 16 Olympic-type team and individual sports. As a state with a long history of championing diversity, equity and inclusion, the USA Games now bring an unrivaled opportunity for Minnesotans to spark new energy around the Special Olympics movement and create a lasting legacy of positive change.

SOURCE Huntington Bank