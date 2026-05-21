Huntington Bank Awards More Than 250 Mississippi Educators with Year-long Professional Development Experience

Educators from Jackson, Tupelo and Lee County school districts selected to participate in Huntington's Ignite the Classroom Initiative

TUPELO, Miss. and JACKSON, Miss., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At two events held in Tupelo and Jackson, The Huntington National Bank (Huntington) awarded more than 250 Mississippi educators a year-long professional development experience through Huntington's Ignite the Classroom initiative.

Designed and led by Huntington, the initiative supports educators across the bank's footprint with high-impact professional development aimed at strengthening instruction, transforming classrooms and improving student outcomes. Since launching in 2024, the initiative has expanded rapidly, reaching over 2,300 educators across more than 40 school districts.

This marks the first Mississippi cohort of educators selected to participate in Ignite the Classroom, and the first time the program has been offered in Huntington's Tupelo and Jackson markets. Participating educators represent Jackson Public Schools, Tupelo Public School District and Lee County School District.

"At Huntington, we are deeply committed to investing in the communities our colleagues and customers call home," said Joseph Moss, Mississippi regional president at Huntington Bank. "Educators play a critical role in shaping the future of those communities, and Ignite the Classroom reflects our commitment to supporting their continued growth and impact. We are proud to bring this transformative professional development opportunity to Mississippi for the first time and honored to partner with Ron Clark on an experience that will help inspire students, strengthen communities and shape future leaders for years to come."

Participating schools include:

Jackson Public Schools: Bailey APAC Middle School; Bates Elementary School; Boyd Elementary School; Clausell Elementary School; Galloway Elementary School; Isable Elementary School; John Hopkins Elementary School; Johnson Elementary School; Key Elementary School; Kirksey Middle School; McLeod Elementary School; Peeples Middle School; Powell Middle School; Shirley Elementary School; Timberlawn Elementary School; Walton Elementary School; Wilkins Elementary School

Tupelo Public School District: Carver Elementary; Joyner Elementary; Lawhon Elementary; Lawndale Elementary; Milam Elementary; Parkway Elementary; Pierce Street Elementary; Rankin Elementary; Thomas Street Elementary; Tupelo Middle School; Tupelo High School

Lee County School District: Guntown Middle School; Mooreville Elementary School; Mooreville High School; Mooreville Middle School; Plantersville Middle School; Saltillo Elementary School; Saltillo High School; Saltillo Primary School; Shannon Elementary School; Shannon High School; Shannon Middle School; Shannon Primary School; Verona Elementary School

These educators will engage as a cohort in a comprehensive, year-long professional development experience supported by Huntington. The program includes instructional strategy development, leadership training and classroom culture enrichment, all designed to create lasting impact in Mississippi classrooms.

Launching the Mississippi Cohort Experience

At the kickoff events, educators engaged with renowned educator Ron Clark, whose training and educational philosophy help inform the Ignite the Classroom experience. The events marked the beginning of the cohort's journey and introduced participants to the program's immersive learning model.

As part of the experience, educators will participate in a summer professional learning program at the Ron Clark Academy (RCA) in Atlanta – an internationally recognized nonprofit middle school known for innovative teaching methods and dynamic learning environments. Through this immersive training, educators will gain practical strategies to apply in their classrooms and communities.

Program Impact and Mississippi Momentum

Mississippi's progress in education reflects a sustained focus on early literacy, rigorous standards and innovative approaches to improving student outcomes – an effort Huntington is proud to support as a long-term partner in the state's ongoing momentum.

"We are proud to invest in the educators driving Mississippi's continued progress," Moss added. "Across the state, a strong, sustained commitment to literacy, high academic standards and new approaches to learning is delivering measurable results for students. We are equally committed to working alongside educators, school leaders and communities to build on this momentum and expand opportunity for students in the years ahead."

Mississippi State Superintendent of Education Dr. Lance Evans said: "Ignite the Classroom is an exceptional opportunity for our educators, and we are deeply grateful to Huntington Bank for investing in 250 of Mississippi's teachers in such a meaningful way. Our educators are at the heart of our state's continued progress, and initiatives like this strengthen their ability to inspire students and drive achievement in the classroom. We are proud of the advancements Mississippi has made in education and look forward to the lasting impact this program will have on teaching and learning in our state."

Program Context

Ignite the Classroom is a cornerstone of Huntington's long-term commitment to strengthening communities and supporting local economic vitality across the regions it serves.

The participating schools were selected by each school district, and Mississippi educators participate in Ignite the Classroom at no cost.

For more information, visit www.Huntington.com/IgniteTheClassroom.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $285 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates over 1,400 branches in 21 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

SOURCE Huntington Bank