Huntington Bank Named West Virginia University Campus Banking Partner

New partnership offers a variety of benefits to WVU community and deepens Huntington's investment in West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huntington National Bank (Huntington) and West Virginia University (WVU) today announced an exclusive agreement naming Huntington as the university's campus banking partner, a deal that deepens Huntington's investment in the state and its relationship with WVU.

As part of the agreement, Huntington will directly offer a host of benefits and unique banking opportunities to WVU students, employees, faculty and alumni, as well as provide a variety of support for WVU students through scholarships, internships, financial education and other initiatives.

"WVU plays a vital role in the growth and prosperity of West Virginia, and Huntington is proud to partner with the university as we deliver on our ongoing commitment to strengthening the communities we serve," said Chad Prather, president of Huntington's West Virginia region. "As the university's campus banking partner, we look forward to continuing to serve and support the WVU community in ways that create meaningful and lasting impact in the region."

Highlights of the partnership include:

Special banking benefits for WVU students, employees, faculty and alumni, including maintenance fee waivers for certain checking accounts, as well as mortgage loan closing cost discounts. In addition, WVU students, employees, faculty and alumni will have access to Huntington's wide range of products, services and expertise.

A co-branded debit card, to be available at a later date to all Huntington customers, giving them another way to celebrate their Mountaineer pride.

Convenient, on-campus access to both Huntington ATMs and a dedicated Huntington office on the university's Morgantown campus. The office, set to open in the coming months, will be staffed by Huntington employees to open accounts, assist customers with questions and provide financial education.

Financial literacy programming to empower WVU students and employees.

Opportunities for WVU students to participate in Huntington's award-winning internship program and its RISE program, which is aimed at introducing students from a broad range of backgrounds to career opportunities within the financial services industry.

$250,000 from Huntington to fund WVU student scholarships.

Huntington was selected as the university's campus banking partner following a thorough and competitive bid process.

"The university values campus partners like Huntington who understand the many roles WVU plays in the state," said Erin Newmeyer, associate vice president for executive initiatives at WVU. "We look forward to working alongside Huntington on banking services and beyond."

The agreement builds on Huntington's relationship with, and support of, WVU. For example, Huntington served as a sponsor of the lighting of the university's Woodburn Hall for the 2025 holiday season, helping to bring the tradition back to the iconic building for the first time in more than a decade.

"We are excited to welcome Huntington as our campus banking partner," said Gary Furbee, vice president of student life at WVU. "This partnership will provide students and employees alike with convenient banking support to enhance the WVU experience."

Huntington offers its expertise and extensive suite of products to customers across West Virginia. The bank has approximately 230 colleagues in the state, where its presence includes a combined 27 branches and remote drive-thru locations.

For more information, visit Huntington.com/Personal/checking/wvu-banking.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $279 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle-market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates nearly 1,400 branches in 21 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

SOURCE Huntington Bank