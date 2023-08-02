Huntington Bank Names Marcy Hingst General Counsel

News provided by

Huntington Bancshares Inc.

02 Aug, 2023, 14:50 ET

Jana Litsey to retire as Huntington's General Counsel in December

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huntington National Bank ("Huntington") announced today the appointment of Marcy Hingst as General Counsel. Hingst will join the bank's Executive Leadership Team and oversee all legal activities for the company.

Hingst joins the bank from Bank of America, where she most recently served as the Global Financial Crimes Executive, Bank Secrecy Act Officer and Chief Risk Officer for the Global Wealth and Investment Management lines of business.

Hingst will succeed Jana Litsey, who will retire from Huntington at the end of 2023 after six years at the bank and more than 35 years as a lawyer and a leading legal voice in the industry.  

"We are incredibly pleased to welcome Marcy to Huntington," said Steve Steinour, Huntington's chairman, president and CEO.  "We look forward to her becoming our General Counsel, joining our Executive Leadership Team and leading our legal group."

Steinour added, "I applaud Jana on a distinguished career and, on behalf of the entire Board of Directors, thank her for the significant impact she's made for Huntington's customers, colleagues and communities. I will personally miss her guidance and insights as well as her friendship."

Prior to her current role, Hingst served as Bank of America's Chief Risk Officer for the Consumer and Small Business Banking segments and, before that, as Deputy General Counsel for those lines of business. Hingst began her legal career at O'Melveny & Myers, where she focused on securities and antitrust litigation.

"I have worked with Marcy for a number of years and know her to be a talented lawyer and pragmatic advisor," Litsey said. "Her broad experience across the legal and risk domains, management and leadership experience, and sound judgment have positioned her to be an excellent General Counsel."

Hingst earned her Juris Doctorate with honors from Ohio State University and bachelor's degree from Tufts University.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) is a $189 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle–market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

SOURCE Huntington Bancshares Inc.

