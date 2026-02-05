Huntington Bank Names Senthil Kumar Chief Risk Officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huntington National Bank ("Huntington") announced today that Senthil Kumar will join the company as Chief Risk Officer on Feb. 16, 2026. Senthil succeeds Helga Houston, who has accepted a new role as Senior Executive Advisor. In this role, Helga will continue working closely with Huntington's executive leadership team on key strategic initiatives in this important time of growth.

Senthil and Helga will transition to their new roles effective March 1, 2026. Senthil will join Huntington's executive leadership team and report to Chief Executive Officer Steve Steinour.

"I am thrilled to welcome Senthil to the executive team and into this critical role," Steinour said. "His proven leadership and wealth of experience will further Huntington's strong risk management culture as we enter the next phase of growth and innovation."

Senthil joins Huntington with 25 years of experience in senior risk leadership, further strengthening the company's risk governance and compliance capabilities. He most recently served as Chief Risk Officer at BNY, where he oversaw the firm's credit risk, operational risk, market risk and compliance functions.

Prior to BNY, Senthil held multiple senior risk leadership roles at Citigroup, including Chief Risk Officer for the Institutional Clients Group, where he managed risk for a global portfolio spanning more than 100 countries. Earlier at Citi, he served as Head of Risk for Financial Institutions and the Public Sector, as well as Head of Risk for Alternative Assets and Investments, Hedge Funds and Private Equity.

Earlier in his career, Senthil held leadership positions at Samba Financial Group, serving first as Head of Market Risk Management and subsequently as Business Head of Alternative Investments.

Senthil holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation, has a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics from the University of Madras in India and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Additionally, he serves on the board of the American Heart Association's New York City chapter.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $279 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle-market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates nearly 1,400 branches in 21 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

SOURCE Huntington National Bank