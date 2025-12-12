Huntington Bank Opens Branch in South Euclid

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huntington National Bank (Huntington) today announced the opening of the Oakwood Commons Branch in South Euclid, located at 1902 Warrensville Center Road.

The full-service branch will now begin serving customers through tellers, personal and private bankers, and ATMs.

"South Euclid is a thriving area, and this new location will offer easier access for our customers and colleagues," said Jay Turakhia, regional president with Huntington. "We're excited to help strengthen this community in a new, state-of-the-art site, doing our best to look out for people."

Huntington will hold a grand opening event for the Oakwood Commons location on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025 at 1 p.m., featuring South Euclid Mayor Georgine Welo, and other local community leaders.

Also joining us for this special Sunday grand opening community event is former Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl wide receiver Josh Cribbs. Those joining us for the event will have an opportunity to meet with Cribbs while partaking in other Browns-related activities at this South Euclid location.

"We are excited to welcome Huntington Bank's investment in South Euclid," said South Euclid Mayor Georgine Welo. "Huntington is a great community partner that prides itself on serving our residents and businesses to ensure all their banking needs are met. We look forward to partnering with the Huntington Bank team and know the branch will be a great asset to our city."

In Ohio, Huntington Bank has been the top SBA 7(a) lender for the last 17 years, helping more small businesses thrive than any other financial institution. Huntington has nearly 350 branches in Ohio, with 129 in Northeast Ohio.

The launch reflects Huntington's continued investments to enhance and expand its branch network.

In October, Huntington announced plans to acquire Cadence Bank, a regional bank with more than 390 locations across Texas and the South. The combination, which is subject to receipt of regulatory approvals, shareholder approvals and other customary closing conditions, will deliver immediate scale in Texas and Mississippi and create a platform for further organic investment through strategic presence in high-growth markets.

Upon completion of both combinations, Huntington expects to be a top 10 U.S. bank with assets of $276 billion and deposits of $220 billion.

Learn more about Huntington by visiting the new Oakwood Commons branch at 1902 Warrensville Center Road or visiting Huntington.com.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $223 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 14 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

