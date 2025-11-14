Huntington Bank to Offer Free Limited Edition Cleveland Browns Flags, Honoring the 40th Anniversary of the Dawg Pound

Flags available at Northeast Ohio Huntington Bank branches for Dawg Pound XL Initiative

CLEVELAND, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bank, in partnership with the Cleveland Browns, will honor the 40th anniversary of the Dawg Pound with a special giveaway of limited-edition flags.

Beginning Monday, November 17, 2025, Browns fans can visit Huntington branches in Northeast Ohio to obtain their 5' by 3' flag commemorating "Dawg Pound XL." Only 25,000 of these flags are available, making this memento a must-have for Browns fans.

Dawg Pound XL flag

The "Dawg Pound XL" celebration is a season-long initiative that has highlighted the history of the Dawg Pound and the fans, moments and legends that brought it to life 40 years ago. This season, there has been unique Dawg Pound fan content, programming and activations that highlight the greatest fan base and tradition in the NFL.

A proud part of Northeast Ohio, Huntington Bank has a mission to look out for people, help businesses thrive, and strengthen the communities it serves. Huntington's partnership with the Cleveland Browns began in 2009 and expanded in 2024 with the naming of Huntington Bank Field.

"Huntington Bank is proud of this strong partnership with the Cleveland Browns, and this flag is a symbol of our shared commitment to create meaningful experiences for fans that extend beyond football," said Vijay Konduru, chief marketing officer with Huntington Bank. "We will always seek new opportunities to help weave the story of the Browns partnership with Huntington Bank in Northeast Ohio, a vibrant and critical region where we'll always work to strengthen the communities we serve."

The flag design features the Dawg Pound XL logo, as well as Huntington's logo as the Official Bank of the Cleveland Browns.

"Huntington's decades-long collaboration with the Browns is an exciting opportunity to continue our growth in Northeast Ohio," said Jay Turakhia, regional president with Huntington Bank. "I'm eager to see Browns fans wave these flags in support of their team and continue to build momentum for a strong end to the season!"

"Our partnership with Huntington goes well beyond the field and into our community, and their collaboration in celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Dawg Pound at Northeast Ohio Huntington Bank branches emphasize that," said Erica Muhleman, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships with the Cleveland Browns. "These limited-edition Browns and Huntington Flags are a great way to celebrate our fans, and we look forward to seeing them waved at Huntington Bank Field."

Located in sections 118–122 of Huntington Bank Field, the Dawg Pound is one of the most iconic fan sections in the NFL, known for its intense loyalty, rowdy energy, and deep connection to the team's defensive identity.

Huntington's 20-year partnership with the Cleveland Browns extends into the Northeast Ohio community, with giveaways for fans and education-focused philanthropic endeavors, such as Stay in the Game and Ignite the Classroom.

As the Official Bank of the Cleveland Browns, Huntington is also proud to offer the exclusive Browns Debit MasterCard.

For a full list of participating branches where flags will be available, click here.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $223 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 14 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

SOURCE Huntington Bank