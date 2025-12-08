Huntington Bank Opens First Branches in Charleston and Greenville

Full-service locations are part of bank's ongoing franchise expansion across the Carolinas

CHARLESTON AND GREENVILLE, S.C., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huntington National Bank (Huntington) today announced the opening of its first full-service branches in Charleston and Greenville as Huntington continues to expand its franchise in North Carolina and South Carolina and build on its presence in the region.

The Charleston branch, at 677 King St., and the Greenville branch, at 606 S. Main St., are now serving customers through tellers, personal bankers and ATMs. In addition to a broad range of services and solutions, the branches provide customers with local, personalized advice and guidance designed to assist them in every step of their financial journey.

"Huntington continues to invest in the Carolinas, and these new branches further reflect our long-term commitment to the region," said Trent Holland, regional president for North and South Carolina. "Looking ahead, we are excited to grow alongside the Carolinas as we remain guided by our purpose of making people's lives better, helping businesses thrive and strengthening the communities we serve."

The Charleston and Greenville branches are part of Huntington's previously announced plans to open approximately 55 branches across North Carolina and South Carolina, deepening the bank's presence in the Carolinas. In May of this year, Huntington opened its first South Carolina branch in Spartanburg and its first North Carolina branch in Charlotte's SouthPark area.

"We are thrilled to open our first full-service branch in Charleston and enhance how we serve our customers and the community," said Jennifer Schuchart, Charleston market president. "It is with great pride that we mark this milestone and look ahead to continued investment in this market."

"Our first full-service branch in Greenville is the latest demonstration of our commitment to serving the Upstate," said Gary Daniels, community president for Huntington's Greater Greenville market. "With the opening of this branch, we are creating more opportunities to deliver Huntington's people-first, customer-centered approach to this community."

Huntington's expansion in the Carolinas is part of the bank's broader growth strategy, which it continues to execute, as demonstrated by two recent announcements.

In October, Huntington announced plans to acquire Cadence Bank, a regional bank with more than 390 locations across Texas and the South. The combination, which is subject to receipt of regulatory approvals, shareholder approvals and other customary closing conditions, will deliver immediate scale in Texas and Mississippi and create a platform for further organic investment through strategic presence in high-growth markets.

Additionally, in October, Huntington completed its combination with Veritex Holdings, Inc., accelerating Huntington's organic growth in Texas by expanding its presence in Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston.

Upon completion of both combinations, proforma Huntington expects to be a top 10 U.S. bank with assets of $276 billion and deposits of $220 billion.

Learn more about Huntington Bank by visiting the new Charleston and Greenville branches or Huntington.com.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $223 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 14 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

SOURCE Huntington Bank